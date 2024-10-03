I’ve been making a lot of deposits and withdrawals from gambling sites recently — am I in danger of my bank flagging me?

Some people enjoy a night out at the casino from time to time. If you don't have access to one, you might take up online gambling instead.

And if so, you'd be in good company. The Siena College Research Institute found that 19% of Americans have an online sports betting account.

If your online betting account is linked to your bank account, it could lead to increased activity. You might find yourself regularly transferring funds to gamble and withdrawing winnings. This could potentially raise red flags for your bank.

But will it actually cause problems for you? Here’s what you need to know.

It’s a matter of legality

Banks are required to flag any suspicious activity. But there’s a difference between suspicious activity and illegal activity. Online gambling may not fall into the latter category.

Techopedia reports that gambling is regulated at the state level, and more than 30 states have regulations in place regarding online sports betting. But if there’s no rule in your state saying you can’t gamble online, and you meet the age requirement to do so, then you should be allowed to transfer funds in and out of a bank account that’s linked to a gambling site without issue.

However, your bank might still flag your account if it suspects illicit activity, and then report that activity because it’s required under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). The BSA mandates that banks assist government agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering and other illegal activity.

Banks generally need to report transactions above $10,000 per day. But because criminals know about this $10,000 threshold, they’ll commonly keep their deposits just under $10,000 on purpose.

A series of deposits that are just under that threshold could trigger a report by a bank so that it’s BSA-compliant. The same thing can happen if you’re making repeated small transactions within the same day, since banks are generally required to report an unusual behaviour.

However, depending on your gambling habits, you may not be making enough deposits and withdrawals to trigger a red flag. Even if your bank does file a Suspicious Activity Report because of your transactions, that doesn’t mean anything problematic will come of it.

An investigation is likely, but if you’re not breaking the law, there may not be any impact on you at all. You may not even know that such a report has been filed.

Avoiding problems when you gamble online

Online gambling has the potential to be a fun experience. There are also steps you can take to keep it that way.

First, it’s one thing to gamble online as a hobby. But it probably shouldn’t be a source of income. The National Council on Problem Gambling reports that 2.5 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for a severe gambling problem in a given year, while another 5 to 8 million have mild or moderate gambling problems.

Be mindful of how much you gamble and consider asking a trusted friend or family member to check in on your gambling activity and hold you accountable. If you feel you’re trapped in an unhealthy cycle, call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

It’s also a good idea to contact your bank and ask what their online gambling policy is. Some banks may bar account holders from linking their accounts to these sites. You may need to move some money into a new account if your bank upholds this policy. Also find out if you have a daily transaction limit.

Remember to understand the rules with regard to gambling winnings and taxes — namely, that you're required to report yours. The IRS says if you win $600 or more, the payer has to issue you a Form W-2G, which you must report on your next tax return. If you win more than $5,000, the payer may be required to withhold a portion of your payout for taxes. You are, however, allowed to deduct gambling losses to offset winnings.

