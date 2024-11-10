Vasta Platform Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: R$0.93 loss per share (vs R$0.75 loss in 3Q 2023)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R$220.2m (down 15% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: R$77.1m (loss widened by 24% from 3Q 2023).

R$0.93 loss per share (further deteriorated from R$0.75 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Vasta Platform Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Consumer Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Services industry.

The company's shares are down 5.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Vasta Platform's balance sheet.

