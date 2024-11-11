Vascon Engineers Ltd (BOM:533156) Q2 FY25 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Release Date: November 05, 2024

Crisil upgraded the company's credit rating to Crisil A minus stable for long-term facilities and Crisil A two plus stable for short-term facilities, reflecting an improved operational and financial risk profile.

The company successfully divested its 100% equity stake in GMP Technical Solutions, receiving INR157 crore, which will be used to support growth in real estate and EPC divisions.

The company has a robust order backlog of INR3,267 crore, which is four times the FY25 EPC revenue, indicating a strong foundation for future growth.

The company faces challenges in improving EPC margins from 8% to 10%, requiring strategic initiatives and increased scale to achieve this target.

The company's cost of borrowing remains high, ranging from 12.5% to 15%, with no immediate plans to significantly reduce it.

The real estate segment's contribution to the topline was almost zero in the quarter, impacting overall profitability.

The company has only achieved INR400 crore of its INR1,500 crore order booking target for the year, partly due to impending elections affecting order bookings.

Despite revenue growth, the company experienced a decline in profit due to timing differences in the recognition of expenses and revenue in the real estate segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Have you obtained the RERA number and commencement certificate for the Home Sign Up redevelopment project launching in December? A: Somnath Biswas, CFO: We expect the commencement certificate within the next 7-10 days, and the RERA number should follow in about a month, allowing us to launch by the end of December.

Q: What is the outlook for the EPC business and new order expectations for the second half of the year? A: Santosh Sundararajan, CEO: We aim for a 1,500 crore order booking for the year, having achieved about 400 so far. We anticipate more orders post-elections and expect to meet our target by April. Historically, Q3 and Q4 perform better, and we are on track to meet our 1,000 crore EPC target for the year.

Q: How is the progress on the Good Life and Tulips real estate projects? A: Somnath Biswas, CFO: Sales have been steady due to limited new inventory. We are completing Good Life in phases, with one phase completed last year and another this year. Tulips will also be completed in phases, with one phase finishing this financial year and another next year.

Q: What are the plans for the funds received from the GMP divestment? A: Santosh Sundararajan, CEO: The funds will be used to pay off some real estate project borrowings and create collateral for EPC, supporting BG limits augmentation. Approximately 75-80% will go towards real estate, and 20-25% towards EPC.

Q: How do you plan to improve EPC margins from 8% to 10%? A: Santosh Sundararajan, CEO: We aim to increase design-build projects, which allow for efficiency improvements, and leverage scale to spread overheads over a larger revenue base. Additionally, older low-margin orders are phasing out, and new orders have healthier margins.

