Is Varonis Systems (VRNS) Best Performing Cybersecurity Stock in 2024?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Performing Cybersecurity Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) stands against other best performing cybersecurity stocks in 2024.
Data Breaches to Disruptions
The technology sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, creating an increasingly interconnected digital world. Cybersecurity, a relatively new field, has become critical as the volume of sensitive data stored online has surged. This growth has unfortunately provided more opportunities for cybercriminals to commit financial theft, steal confidential information, and disrupt vital infrastructure. In 2023 alone, data breaches affected over 349 million individuals, highlighting a troubling trend. The Consumer Sentinel Network received a surge in reports, with fraud making up over 2.6 million cases and identity theft surpassing one million. The scale of these threats is substantial; according to McKinsey, damages from cyberattacks could reach approximately $10.5 trillion annually by 2025—a 300% increase from 2015 levels.
A Microsoft Security survey reveals that small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face added challenges due to limited resources and expertise in implementing and managing advanced security solutions to detect, prevent, or mitigate cyberattacks. Fewer than one-third of respondents indicated that their SMBs handle security internally; the majority rely on consultants, managed service providers, or cyber insurance guidelines for choosing security tools.
AI Meets Cybercrime
As AI technology advances, data privacy and risk management concerns are escalating for individuals and businesses alike. Although regulators are exploring strategies to foster AI innovation while minimizing potential negative impacts on society, the United States still lacks comprehensive federal legislation addressing AI.
AI is transforming the cybersecurity landscape from both the threat and defense perspectives, creating a long-term growth path. “Cyber threats continue to evolve, and as digital transformation accelerates, so does the potential for cyberattacks,” noted Christopher Gilchrist, principal analyst at Forrester. Earlier this year, The World Economic Forum predicted that AI could push cyber incidents and data breaches to hit record levels in 2024, following a 72% year-over-year rise in breaches in the past year.
Nonetheless, the technology holds transformative potential for security. Palo Alto Networks remarked that 2024 “will be a phenomenal year in the utilization of AI in cybersecurity,” yet predicts even greater advances in the future. For investors, this growth represents an intriguing opportunity. According to Acumen research, the global market for AI-driven cybersecurity products was valued at around $15 billion in 2021, with projections to reach approximately $135 billion by 2030. AI’s ability to analyze vast data sets and detect patterns makes it especially effective for tasks like penetration testing, where systems are deliberately probed for vulnerabilities. By deploying AI tools to assess their own technology, organizations can identify weaknesses proactively—closing gaps before hackers have the chance to exploit them.
The constant evolution of external threats means that cybersecurity must continually adapt to stay ahead of emerging risks, with the top players racing to deliver innovative solutions to remain competitive.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the best-performing cybersecurity stocks this year, we reviewed the holdings of various cybersecurity ETFs and sorted them by year-to-date performance, as of November 8, in ascending order. Additionally, we included hedge fund sentiment on each stock to provide further context and insight into each company's outlook.
Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Year-to-Date Performance as of November 8: 17.65%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36
Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), based in New York City with R&D operations in Herzliya, Israel, specializes in cybersecurity software. Its platform enables organizations to manage and secure unstructured data, leveraging User Behavior Analytics to detect and counter potential cyber threats.
On October 30, DA Davidson raised its price target for Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) from $47 to $50, while maintaining a Neutral rating. This update followed Varonis’ earnings report, which exceeded market expectations, with Net New Annual Recurring Revenue (NNARR) surpassing estimates by about $5 million, while the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew at a steady 18% year-over-year, or 13% when excluding SaaS conversions. The company's strong performance was driven by factors like customer conversions, new acquisitions, and growth in its Managed Detection and Response (MDDR) services, along with initial contributions from its GenAI and Copilot technologies.
Looking forward, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has adjusted its Fiscal Year 2025 ARR growth projection to 17-18% year-over-year, slightly under buy-side expectations, which were around 19-20%.
Overall, VRNS ranks 9th on our list of best performing cybersecurity stocks in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of VRNS, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than VRNS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
