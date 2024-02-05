Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Reports Strong SaaS Growth and Free Cash Flow in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) : Increased by 17% year-over-year to $543.0 million.

SaaS ARR : Represented approximately 23% of total ARR, signaling a robust cloud transition.

Free Cash Flow : Year-to-date free cash flow soared to $54.3 million from $0.5 million in the previous year.

Total Revenues : Grew to $499.2 million for the full year, up from $473.6 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP Operating Income : Slightly decreased to $28.7 million for the full year from $29.5 million in 2022.

Q4 Revenue Mix : SaaS represented 66% of the total, exceeding guidance.

Financial Outlook for 2024: Expects ARR of $617.0 million to $625.0 million and free cash flow of $70.0 million to $75.0 million.

On February 5, 2024, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS), a leader in data security, released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The New York-based cybersecurity vendor, known for its focus on data privacy and security, is in the midst of a strategic transition to cloud-based services, offering its software-as-a-service (SaaS) to an expanding customer base.

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) reported a significant increase in its annual recurring revenues (ARR), which grew by 17% year-over-year to $543.0 million. This growth is indicative of the company's successful pivot towards a subscription-based model, which is increasingly favored by the software industry for its predictability and scalability. The SaaS ARR, which now accounts for about 23% of the total ARR, underscores the company's commitment to its cloud transition, with the CEO, Yaki Faitelson, expressing confidence in accelerating the SaaS transition timeline to be completed by the end of 2026.

The company's year-to-date cash from operations also reflected a strong performance, generating $59.4 million compared to $11.9 million in the previous year. This substantial increase in free cash flow, from $0.5 million to $54.3 million year-over-year, highlights the company's improved operational efficiency and cash generation capabilities.

Despite these achievements, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) reported a GAAP operating loss of ($117.2) million for the full year, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($121.2) million in 2022. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the operating income was $28.7 million for the year, a slight decrease from $29.5 million in the previous year. The company's ability to maintain non-GAAP profitability amidst its transition phase is a testament to its strong underlying business fundamentals.

Key Financial Metrics

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) highlighted several key metrics in its earnings report that are crucial for understanding the company's financial health and operational performance:

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the sustained momentum of our SaaS platform and Im happy to announce that SaaS ARR represented approximately 23% of total company ARR at year-end. This progress gives us the confidence to accelerate our SaaS transition timeline, which we now expect to complete by the end of 2026, a year earlier than our initial outlook." - Yaki Faitelson, CEO of Varonis

"The strong demand for our SaaS platform is reflected by our fourth quarter SaaS mix of 66% versus our guidance of 60% and better than expected existing customer conversions. This adoption benefits ARR and free cash flow and we expect the uptake of SaaS to accelerate in dollar terms in the coming year, which positions us well as we enter 2024." - Guy Melamed, CFO & COO of Varonis

For the fourth quarter, total revenues were $154.1 million, an increase from $142.6 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenues, which are a critical indicator of the company's shift to a cloud-based model, rose to $129.2 million from $116.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Maintenance and services revenues saw a slight decrease to $24.9 million from $25.9 million in the prior year's quarter.

Looking ahead, Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) provided a financial outlook for the first quarter of 2024, expecting revenues between $111.0 million and $115.0 million, and a non-GAAP operating loss of ($15.0) million to ($13.0) million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates ARR to grow by 14% to 15%, with free cash flow projected to be between $70.0 million and $75.0 million.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) continues to innovate within the cybersecurity space, as evidenced by its recent product launches and strategic collaborations. These initiatives, coupled with the company's financial results, suggest that Varonis is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for data security solutions and to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

For more detailed information on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)'s financial performance, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Varonis Systems Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

