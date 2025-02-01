Value meal wars continue in 2025: See deals at McDonald’s, Burger King, more

The value meal trend that started in spring 2024 is still being served up at many of America's favorite fast-food restaurants.

McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's kickstarted the value meal wars back in May 2024 as a way to cater to consumers concerned about inflation and higher food prices. Well, inflation hasn't been vanquished from the economic menu, so value meals have become a mainstay.

In 2025, there's been new entrants beyond the fast-food chains including Outback Steakhouse, whose limited time Aussie 3-Course Meal for $14.99 launched this week.

Also joining this month, convenience store chain Circle K began offering $3, $4 and $5 meal deals.

Restaurants react to consumers dining out less

Food away from home has increased 3.6% over the 12-month period ending in December 2024, compared to a 2.5% increase for all food and a 2.9% increase in all items, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index. Limited service meals have risen slightly higher (3.7%) than full service meals at 3.7%.

"Consumers are continuing to feel the sting of inflation and so more than half of Americans are eating out less than they used to," Christopher Hydock, a professor at Tulane University’s School of Business, who specializes in consumer experience and retail pricing, told USA TODAY.

He highlighted trend data from market researcher CivicScience which found 59% of the 1,535 U.S. adults surveyed in October 2024 said they had dined out less often in the previous six months, with many spending more on groceries so they could eat at home.

"With less customers eating out, restaurants are forced to compete for fewer customers which forces them to find ways to differentiate their offerings," Hydock said. "Since price is also increasingly a concern for customers, value meals are one logical way of doing so."

Here's a look at some of the meal deals currently on the menu.

Dunkin': Valentine's Day menu is coming back: See when it's available, what's on it

McDonald's $5 Meal Deal, plus McValue menu

Earlier this month, McDonald's proclaimed that its $5 Meal Deal, added to the chain's menu in June 2024, would remain available until the summer.

The $5 Meal Deal includes:

McDouble or McChicken

Small fries

Four-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small soft drink

McDonald's McValue menu includes the $5 Meal Deal and other deals.

McDonald's also debuted a new McValue menu, which lets customers buy one, add one for $1 on select items.

Burger King: $5 Duo and $7 Trio deals

Burger King brought its $5 Duo combo meal to the menu in June, letting diners choose a combination of any two items from the Duo options. Since then, it has added a $7 Trio, letting you choose three items to fill out your combo. You can choose two or three of these items:

Story Continues