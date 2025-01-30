Valero Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on lower costs

(Reuters) -Refiner Valero Energy beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates on Thursday, helped by lower costs and higher income from its renewable diesel segment.

The company said profits doubled in its renewable diesel division and costs fell 10.2% from a year earlier.

JP Morgan analysts said that Valero's operational expenditure fell in all the segments compared to its estimates, barring the Gulf Coast.

Valero reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, for this quarter, surpassing analysts' estimate of 7 cents per share, even as its refining margins fell 34.5% to $2.33 billion.

Revenue came in at $30.75 billion, also higher than expectations of $30.2 billion, and a steady throughput of 3 million barrels per day from the same quarter last year.

The company said it was progressing with its FCC Unit optimization project at the St. Charles Refinery that will enable the refinery to increase the yield of high value products.

The project is estimated to cost $230 million and is expected to be completed in 2026.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)