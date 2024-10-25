Vaisala Oyj (FRA:VAYA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Orders and Strategic Growth ...

Net Sales Growth: Increased by 5% year on year.

Orders Received: Grew by 26%, resulting in a record high order book.

Order Book: Up 28% compared to the previous year.

Operating Margin: 17.7%, slightly down from the previous year.

Gross Margin: Approximately 57.3%, slightly down from last year's 58%.

Subscription Sales Growth: Increased by 18% in the quarter.

Industrial Measurements Orders Received: Increased by 12% year on year.

Industrial Measurements Net Sales Growth: Increased by 6% year on year.

Weather Environment Orders Received: Up by 36% year on year.

Weather Environment Net Sales Growth: Increased by 4% year on year.

Cash Flow: Continued at a very good level, with some decrease due to increased working capital.

Net Sales Range Estimate: Between $540 million to $570 million.

Operating Margin Range Estimate: Between $68 million and $78 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vaisala Oyj (FRA:VAYA) reported a strong increase in orders received, up 26%, leading to a record-high order book.

Net sales grew by 5% year-on-year, driven by large orders and growth in subscription sales.

The acquisition of Speedwell Climate is expected to enhance Vaisala's subscription-based business, particularly in providing weather-related data to insurance companies.

The company launched three new products with strategic long-term impacts, including a cloud-based monitoring product for life sciences and a weather-based decision-making platform for renewable energy.

Vaisala Oyj (FRA:VAYA) maintains a strong financial position with a stable cash flow and continued investment in infrastructure, such as the automated logistics center.

Negative Points

Operating margin decreased to 17.7% from the previous year, partly due to last year's extraordinary profit warning and bonus releases.

Gross margin slightly decreased from 58% to 57.3%, attributed to product mix changes and higher project business share.

The industrial measurement segment faces uncertainties due to global manufacturing PM indicators showing negative development.

The carbon capture industry, while strategically important, is currently small and not expected to contribute materially in the short term.

Fixed costs increased compared to the previous year due to timing differences, impacting overall cost management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How comfortable are you with your market guidance given some setbacks in general industrial activity indicators? A: We are very comfortable with the guidance. We have seen early signs of recovery in North America, although it hasn't extended to Europe or Asia yet. It's still early, but there is enough evidence to support our guidance.

Story Continues