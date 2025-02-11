Vaar Energi increases dividend, Q4 profit in line

OSLO (Reuters) -Oslo-listed Vaar Energi, majority-owned by Italy's Eni, on Tuesday raised its dividend while reporting a fourth-quarter operating profit in line with expectations.

Vaar's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the October-December quarter rose to $1 billion from $399 million a year earlier, in line of the average $1.03 billion forecast in a company-provided poll of 13 analysts.

The company said it will increase its dividend for the first quarter of 2025 to $300 million, or 1.213 Norwegian crowns per share, from $270 million for the fourth quarter.

For the full year, it plans to distribute 25-30% of its cash flow from operations (CFFO) after tax, compared to the previous guidance of 20-30%.

Compared to the full year of 2023, Vaar's output rose by 31% to 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) due to the acquisition of Neptune Energy's Norwegian assets and the start-up of new projects.

"Vaar Energi is set for significant production increase as we enter 2025, a year of transformational growth for the company, and we're on track to reach more than 400,000 boed in the fourth quarter," CEO Nick Walker said in a statement.

Vaar said the Equinor-operated Johan Castberg oilfield in the Barents Sea was expected to come on stream in the first quarter, while its own Balder X development was set to start output by the end of the second quarter.

Castberg, where Vaar has a 30% stake, is expected to add around 66,000 boed net to Vaar's production alone, it said.

