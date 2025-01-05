V.S. Industry Berhad's (KLSE:VS) top owners are individual investors with 38% stake, while 34% is held by institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in V.S. Industry Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 10 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 28% of V.S. Industry Berhad

Every investor in V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about V.S. Industry Berhad.

KLSE:VS Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About V.S. Industry Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in V.S. Industry Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at V.S. Industry Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:VS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in V.S. Industry Berhad. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In V.S. Industry Berhad's case, its Top Key Executive, Kim Beh, is the largest shareholder, holding 15% of shares outstanding. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 8.7% of common stock, and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Sem Gan directly holds 4.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

