UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on UWC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM16m ÷ (RM498m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, UWC Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UWC Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UWC Berhad for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For UWC Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at UWC Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.5% from 27% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, UWC Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 8.3% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From UWC Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about UWC Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last three years have experienced a 43% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for UWC Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

