UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UWC Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = RM20m ÷ (RM514m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

So, UWC Berhad has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.0%.

In the above chart we have measured UWC Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UWC Berhad for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at UWC Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.2% from 25% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On UWC Berhad's ROCE

In summary, UWC Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 204% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for UWC Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

