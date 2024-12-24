UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for UTStarcom Holdings

When Might UTStarcom Holdings Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2024, UTStarcom Holdings had cash of US$47m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.3m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2024. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqGS:UTSI Debt to Equity History December 24th 2024

How Well Is UTStarcom Holdings Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that UTStarcom Holdings increased its cash burn by 347% over the last year. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 14% in the same time frame. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how UTStarcom Holdings has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For UTStarcom Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While UTStarcom Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Story Continues