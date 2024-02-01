Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,119.21
    +97.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,906.19
    +60.54 (+1.25%)
     

  • DOW

    38,519.84
    +369.54 (+0.97%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7472
    +0.0027 (+0.36%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.19
    +0.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,511.75
    +513.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,072.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,974.42
    +27.08 (+1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    -0.1040 (-2.62%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,594.75
    +158.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.88
    -0.47 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,622.16
    -8.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,011.46
    -275.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6869
    -0.0012 (-0.17%)
     

Utilities regulator okays Hawaiian Electric's climate plan after Maui fires

Nicole Jao
·1 min read

By Nicole Jao

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved Hawaiian Electric's $190 million climate adaptation plan, which will better prepare the islands' electric grids for wildfires and severe weather conditions.

The climate adaptation plan - submitted in June 2022 but only just approved - will help reduce the risk of wildfires and make Hawaii's power infrastructure more resilient, said Colton Ching, senior vice president of planning and technology of Hawaiian Electric, said in a statement.

Wildfires fueled by windstorms devastated the resort town of Lahaina, Maui, in August 2023, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing.

Hawaiian Electric's five-year Climate Adaptation Transmission and Distribution Resilience Program plan includes efforts to strengthen two critical power lines on Maui and replace thousands of poles with fire-resistant materials.

In the wake of the Maui fires, the Department of Energy granted $95 million in federal funds in late August, which the utility said would help reduce the cost of the climate adaptation program to customers by half. (Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Sandra Maler)