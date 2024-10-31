UTA Begins Process Of End-Of-Year Agent Cuts

EXCLUSIVE: More cuts are expected in the agency world.

UTA has begun the process of letting go a number of agents across a variety of areas. Deadline understands that agents in its talent department, production group, unscripted division and endorsements and licensing business are set to leave.

It is a similar process to one that recent began at CAA, where the company, which is now owned by Francois-Henri Pinault’s Artémis after he completed a majority stake acquisition last September, is starting its year-end evaluations that will result in agents being let go.

We hear that at UTA this could affect a low double-digit number of agents, around ten people.

A UTA spokeswoman denied that this was a set of layoffs, where the focus is headcount reduction, but is part of its normal business of running an agency. She said that UTA, which employs around 2,200 people, has also added more than 20 agents to the company over the last twelve months.

It is different to last year’s layoffs at UTA, where it let go a small number of agents and employees in February and October.

We’ll update this as and when we hear confirm names and it is very possible that a number of these people leaving find new opportunities, which will, of course cover.

