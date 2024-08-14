Using women as lampstands was ‘tone deaf’, admits Silicon Valley tech giant

Female employees at Palo Alto Networks reportedly felt too intimidated to raise concerns about the marketing stunt - Sean Juroviesky

A Silicon Valley tech giant has apologised for employing female models to pose as lampstands at an event in Las Vegas after it triggered a sexism backlash.

Nikesh Arora, chief executive of the cyber security company Palo Alto Networks, apologised for the “misguided attempt to welcome guests with branded lampshade-wearing hostesses” during a happy hour networking event.

Its marketing chief Unnikrishnan KP added that the “unfortunate decision [..] to have hostesses wear branded lampshades on their heads” was “tone deaf, in poor taste, and not aligned with our company values”.

It comes after images circulated online of women in tight dresses greeting guests at an event during the Black Hat conference with lampshades completely covering their faces.

Olivia Rose, who advises boardrooms in the sector, accused the company of having a “bro” culture and said she had received messages from female staff revealing that they were too scared to speak up about this marketing decision.

“So we women are nothing more than props to you? We are only at BlackHat to be lampshade holders?” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Silicon Valley giants have been fighting to overhaul the industry’s toxic “bro” culture following allegations from women who say they have been sidelined or abused.

In her book Brotopia, the journalist Emily Chang said that men in Silicon Valley “think they are above the law because they think they are changing the world”.

She wrote that the tech industry’s “secretive, orgiastic dark side” from the “drug-fuelled orgies to the freewheeling sex lives pursued by men in tech have consequences for how business gets done in Silicon Valley”.

Responding to the photo of the Palo Alto Networks’ hostesses on LinkedIn, one person wrote that “women in male-dominated industries are forced to endure so much objectification and ‘jokes’ made at the expense of our gender”.

Another wrote: “‘Booth Babes’ went away in the early 2000s, which was way later than it should have been.”

Mr Arora said that the company launched an investigation into “how the error occurred and addressed the issue within our event team and the entire marketing organisation”.

Some argued on social media that the apology read like it was from “a teenager being forced to apologise by their parents” as it did not specifically mention the sexism and misogyny the company had been accused of.