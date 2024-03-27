Usher has got it bad for Dave's Hot Chicken. He joins Drake as newest celebrity investor

Usher has a confession: He's the newest big-name performer to invest in Dave's Hot Chicken.

The singer, who recently commanded the Super Bowl halftime stage, will be investing in locations across Atlanta in the coming years, the company said Wednesday.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand, and bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,” Usher said in a statement.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner isn't the only celebrity investor in the chain. Drake is, too, and has given away free chicken slider sandwiches at the restaurants on his birthday for the last two years (mark your calendars for Oct. 24).

Other celeb investors in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain include Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Strahan.

Recording artist Usher performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11, 2024.

Usher has survived the 'Reaper'

Usher is familiar with Dave's Hot Chicken, especially the "hot" selling point. Two years ago, he posted on Instagram how he had to eat a sandwich from the restaurant prepared at "Reaper" level of spiciness – made with Carolina Reaper peppers; you sign a waiver when you order – as payback for apparently being late to be at one of his kids' events, People reported.

In his Instagram video, which has since been posted on YouTube, Usher says the heat had him "just dancing for no reason."

Dave's Hot Chicken is fast-growing chain

Usher will be partnering with one of the largest and longest-tenured franchise groups, headed by Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, Dave's Hot Chicken said.

Dave's Hot Chicken was named the nation's fastest growing chain in 2022, the company said citing research from consulting firm Technomic. Having started as a late-night munchies spot in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017, the chain now has 200 locations in the U.S., with the rights to more than 700 franchises locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada.

The chain is planning to open an estimated 90 locations this year.

Usher is the newest big-name performer to invest in Dave's Hot Chicken. Seen here are the restaurant's tenders, sliders, fries and sides.

Earlier this year, the chain began offering meatless menu items: Dave’s Cauliflower Sliders, Tenders and Bites made from cauliflower.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to gain traction from coast-to-coast, from our passionate guests to international superstars,” the company's CEO Bill Phelps said in a statement. “Our focus remains on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet, and we know if we do that, we’ll be gaining new fans everywhere we go.”

