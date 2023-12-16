USCB Financial Holdings Executive VP & CFO Acquires 35% More Stock

Potential USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO, Robert Anderson, recently bought US$108k worth of stock, paying US$12.35 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 35%.

See our latest analysis for USCB Financial Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At USCB Financial Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Anderson was the biggest purchase of USCB Financial Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While USCB Financial Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does USCB Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, USCB Financial Holdings insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.3m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Do The USCB Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on USCB Financial Holdings stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in USCB Financial Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course USCB Financial Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.