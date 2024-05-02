Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Consolidated Net Sales: $228 million, down 5% year over year in constant currency, up 2% sequentially in constant currency.

Diluted EPS: $0.86.

Operating Cash Flow: $18 million.

Mainland China Market Performance: 10% year-over-year growth in local currency net sales, 15% growth in active customers.

Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

Strong performance in Mainland China with a 10% year-over-year growth in local currency net sales and a 15% increase in active customers.

Successful sales promotion in China helped drive significant growth, demonstrating effective market-specific strategies.

Robust attendance at corporate events, such as the China National Sales Meeting and Asia Pacific Convention, indicating strong brand engagement and potential for future growth.

Introduction of new products like HealthPak in China, which includes patented InCelligence technology, showcasing innovation and adaptation to market needs.

Expansion into the Indian market is progressing well with strong distributor leadership and positive operational feedback.

Negative Points

Overall consolidated net sales decreased by 5% year over year in constant currency.

Performance outside of Mainland China was weaker than expected due to challenging economic conditions and inflationary pressures.

Reliance on incentive programs to drive sales, which may diminish in impact over time if used too frequently.

Need for time to see results from new product introductions and market-specific strategies in regions outside of China.

Challenges in engaging new customers in India to increase purchase frequency and overall market penetration.

Q & A Highlights

Q: So obviously, the sales incentive worked well in China. You had a 15% year-over-year active customer increase. So as you look forward, do you think you need to keep going with these incentive programs, or do you think you can drive better results from China with less incentive programs? A: (Brent Neidig - Chief Commercial Officer) The promotion in the first quarter in China was very successful, focusing on personal and professional development for leaders. While these incentives are low cost and effective, their impact may lessen over time if used too frequently. We plan to selectively use these incentives and possibly apply similar strategies in other regions, though not exclusively relying on them.

Q: In markets outside of China, where you admittedly said that you underperformed, what are the main things that you're looking to do to improve demand? A: (Brent Neidig - Chief Commercial Officer) Each region is unique, and we are focusing on strengthening our value proposition, especially in North Asia and Asia Pacific. We are realigning our internal resources to better serve these markets and localizing our product offerings to meet consumer needs more effectively. We expect to see improvements as we introduce new products tailored to these markets.

Q: Can you share any details on how the India market performed relative to your expectations? A: (Brent Neidig - Chief Commercial Officer) India shows strong long-term potential for USANA. Our operations there are stable, and initial customer feedback has been positive. The attraction of new people to our network has met our expectations, and we are working on increasing their engagement with our products.

Q: Can you give us an update on your affiliate program? A: (Jim Brown - President & CEO) The affiliate program, mainly in North America, complements our compensation model by enabling immediate earnings through retail sales. It's successful, and we plan to expand it to other markets like Australia and New Zealand. The program is designed to attract gig economy workers to USANA.

Q: What are the main strategies USANA is implementing to drive growth and improve performance in 2024? A: (Jim Brown - President & CEO) We are focusing on robust product strategies, market-specific incentives, and enhancing our engagement with associates through events and training. Our recent events in China and Malaysia have shown positive engagement and introduced new products, which should help in driving growth.

Q: How is USANA planning to address the challenges faced in regions outside of China, particularly with the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic? A: (Brent Neidig - Chief Commercial Officer) We are addressing these challenges by enhancing our product value propositions and aligning our sales and marketing efforts more closely with regional needs. This includes accelerating product development and introducing incentives similar to those used in China to boost engagement and sales.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

