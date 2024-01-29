Advertisement
Canada markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,177.22
    +51.94 (+0.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,916.37
    +25.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • DOW

    38,238.46
    +129.03 (+0.34%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7451
    +0.0015 (+0.20%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.88
    -1.13 (-1.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,817.77
    +1,756.88 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,029.00
    +11.70 (+0.58%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,993.07
    +14.74 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0910
    -0.0690 (-1.66%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,591.14
    +135.78 (+0.88%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.71
    +0.45 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,632.74
    -2.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,026.94
    +275.87 (+0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6877
    +0.0029 (+0.42%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE HIGHER IN EARNINGS-PACKED WEEK

Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls on analyst downgrade

US Treasury to borrow $760 billion in Q1, lower than October forecast

Reuters
·1 min read
The U.S Treasury building in Washington.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $760 billion in the first quarter, $55 billion lower than the October estimate primarily due to forecasts for increased net fiscal flows and higher cash balance.

The first-quarter financing estimate assumes a cash balance of $750 billion at the end of March, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury also announced it expects to borrow $202 billion in the second quarter, as it projects a cash balance of $750 billion at the end of June.

It also said in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Treasury borrowed $776 billion in net marketable debt, in line with estimates released in October last year. It ended the fourth quarter with a cash balance of $769 billion.

The Treasury explained that the end-December cash balance was $19 billion higher than the October forecast due to other sources of financing such as the lower-than-estimated discount on marketable borrowing.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)