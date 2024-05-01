US trade panel to probe GoPro's claims that Chinese firm violated its patents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it was launching a trade investigation into claims by GoPro Inc that its camera and camera systems patents were violated by a Chinese company importing similar products into the U.S.

In a public notice, the USITC said the probe under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 applies to respondents Arashi Vision, the Shenzhen, China-based company that makes the Insta360 line of camera products. GoPro has requested that the trade panel issue exclusion and cease and desist orders that would ban imports of the Insta360 products as a result of the probe.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)