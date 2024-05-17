US, TikTok seek fast-track schedule, ruling by Dec. 6 on potential ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and TikTok on Friday asked a U.S. appeals court to set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring Chinese-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to rule by Dec. 6 in order to be able to seek review from the Supreme Court if needed.

