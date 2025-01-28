DeepSeek a 'wake-up call' for US tech firms, warns Trump

US President Donald Trump warns Chinese startup DeepSeek is a wake-up call for the country's technology industry

The emergence of low-cost AI chatbot DeepSeek caused shockwaves on Wall Street, with Nvidia losing more than $500bn in market value

Shares in other major technology firms fell steeply in value when markets opened on Monday. That day DeepSeek said it was hit by a "large-scale malicious attack"

The DeepSeek app, which was launched last week, has overtaken rivals including ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app in the US