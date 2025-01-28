DeepSeek a 'wake-up call' for US tech firms, warns Trump

-
US President Donald Trump warns Chinese startup DeepSeek is a wake-up call for the country's technology industry
The emergence of low-cost AI chatbot DeepSeek caused shockwaves on Wall Street, with Nvidia losing more than $500bn in market value
Shares in other major technology firms fell steeply in value when markets opened on Monday. That day DeepSeek said it was hit by a "large-scale malicious attack"
The DeepSeek app, which was launched last week, has overtaken rivals including ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app in the US
DeepSeek was reportedly developed for a fraction of the cost of its rivals, raising questions about the future of America's AI dominance and the scale of investments US firms are planning
