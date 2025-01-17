US targets Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy for Medicare price talks

By Michael Erman, Ahmed Aboulenein and Bhanvi Satija

(Reuters) -Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy are among the 15 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations for 2027, the U.S. government said on Friday.

Other drugs on the list include Pfizer's cancer drugs Ibrance and Xtandi, GSK's asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment Trelegy Ellipta, Teva's Huntington's disease treatment Austedo and Abbvie's irritable bowel syndrome drug Linzess.

The price negotiation process was established under President Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. The 15 new drugs are the second group of medications set to undergo the process and are among the most expensive for the Medicare health program for people aged 65 and older or with disabilities.

It's unclear if President-elect Donald Trump plans to make any changes to the program. Biden administration officials suggested he would be unable to do so because the law outlines detailed selection criteria.

"These 15 drugs, together with the 10 drugs that Medicare already negotiated, represent about a third of Medicare Part D spending on prescription drugs," Biden said in a statement.

Last year, the U.S. government negotiated price cuts that ranged from 38% to 79% for 10 highly popular prescription drugs used by Medicare, which will be effective in 2026.

Ge Bai, a professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins University and an advisor at conservative think tank Paragon Health Institute, said it is within the Trump administration's power to change the list of drugs subject to negotiation.

"The IRA bestows the power of drug selection to the administration, not the past administration," Bai said in an email. "Drug negotiation is being highly scrutinized, and the initial evidence does not support it being an effective and valuable policy, which gives the Trump administration reasons to at least seek changes through executive actions."

NOVO TARGETED

Around 2.3 million Medicare patients used Novo drugs made with semaglutide - which includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus - through its prescription drug plan program in the year ended October 2024, the government said. Total gross spending on all three topped $14 billion, it said.

Shares in Novo Nordisk were already down before the publication of the list due to new obesity data but fell further on the release and traded down 4.6%.

"Novo Nordisk remains opposed to government price setting through the IRA and has significant concerns about how the law is being implemented by this administration," the company said in a statement.

