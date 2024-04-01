US STOCKS-Wall Street declines as manufacturing data lifts yields

*

Most chip stocks advance, megacap stocks mixed

*

AT&T down after reporting data leak

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.7%, S&P 500 0.3%, Nasdaq 0.1%

(Updates to 1430 p.m. ET)

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday, dragged down by investor worries over the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve after stronger-than-expected manufacturing data pushed Treasury yields higher.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing PMI increased to 50.3 last month, the highest and first reading above 50 since September 2022, from 47.8 in February. It suggested the manufacturing sector, which has been battered by higher interest rates, was recovering.

"If the economy is still somewhat strong and now that PMI data is starting to move up, that just suggests there could be some upside pressure in yields," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Wealth in Atlanta.

Benchmark 10-year and two-year Treasury yields jumped to two-week peaks following the manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.11 points, or 0.67%, to 39,540.26, the S&P 500 lost 15.11 points, or 0.29%, to 5,239.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.41 points, or 0.05%, to 16,372.04.

The U.S. rate futures market was pricing in a 57% chance of a rate cut in June, down from about 64% a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

"We would prefer a stronger economy with less rate cuts than a weaker economy with more rate cuts, but, on a short term basis, the narrative has moved to about three rate cuts," Lerner added.

The majority of S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the real estate, healthcare, and utilities among the worst hit. The energy sector gained along with stronger crude oil prices.

The technology sector also was higher, and an index of semiconductors was up 1.1%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.90-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.78-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 88 new highs and 64 new lows.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)