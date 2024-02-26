US STOCKS-Wall St inches up ahead of inflation test

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

Berkshire nears $1 trillion valuation after record profit

Intuitive Machines stock plummets after moon lander tips over

Indexes up: Dow 0.18%, S&P 0.17%, Nasdaq 0.14%

(Updated at 9:35 a.m. ET/ 1435 GMT)

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged higher on Monday after a scorching AI-led rally, while investor focus returned to key inflation and other economic data expected this week that could offer clues on potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The release of January's personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday could hinder the recent stocks rally if the data points to persistent price pressures.

A bumper forecast from heavyweight chip designer Nvidia in the previous week added to this year's artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, propelling Wall Street to new peaks and overshadowing the gloom due to a likely delayed start to the Fed's easing cycle.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials both notched all-time highs last week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came within a close range of its record intraday peak hit in November 2021.

Traders pushed back bets of the first rate cut to June from May earlier this month after hotter-than-expected readings on consumer (CPI) and producer (PPI) prices.

"The PCE price inflation index (is) expected to show a little bit more inflation, in line with the numbers that we saw with the CPI and PPI, so the markets are bracing for that," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"In the near term, there's a distinct possibility that we're going to see (Treasury) yields move a bit higher."

Higher Treasury yields weigh on equity valuations as they make the returns on stocks less appealing and also increase the cost of capital for businesses.

Data on durable goods, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity will also be on investors' watchlist this week.

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.69 points, or 0.18%, at 39,200.22, the S&P 500 was up 8.40 points, or 0.17%, at 5,097.20, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.55 points, or 0.14%, at 16,019.38.

Megacap growth stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday, Nvidia continued to outperform with an advance of 1.8% after hitting $2 trillion in market value for the first time on Friday.

Micron Technology gained 5.0% as it began volume production of semiconductors that will be used by Nvidia's AI chip.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index gained 1.2%.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rose 2.6% after the conglomerate on Saturday posted its second straight record annual operating profit on a boost from its insurance business.

Domino's Pizza jumped 8.4% on surpassing Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-store sales.

Intuitive Machines slumped 25.4% after the company said its spacecraft had tipped over shortly after touching down on the lunar surface.

Amazon.com inched down in its first trading session on the Dow after replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance on the blue-chips index.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 35 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)