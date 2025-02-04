US stocks shrug off tariff rhetoric, end higher. Alphabet's sales weaker than expected

U.S. stocks closed higher as investors shrugged off trade war rhetoric as simply part of negotiations.

China retaliated against President Donald Trump's 10% tariff on all Chinese goods, beginning Tuesday. It slapped tariffs of up to 15% on U.S. imports of coal and liquefied natural gas and 10% higher duties on crude oil, farm equipment and selected cars, effective Feb. 10.

However, stocks showed little reaction to the news after Canada and Mexico on Monday managed to delay their tariffs for at least a month. Trump is set to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday about pausing tariffs, media reports said citing White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

The broad S&P 500 index closed up 0.72%, or 43.31 points, to 6,037.88; the blue-chip Dow gained 0.3%, or 134.13 points, to 44,556.04; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 1.35%, or 262.06 points, to 19,654.02. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 4.517%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: The New York Stock Exchange is seen during morning trading on February 03, 2025 in New York City. All three major indexes opened on a downward trajectory to start the month of February after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order enacting 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and also placing a 10% levy on imports from China. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Tallying up the trade war, so far

Wall Street's coming off a volatile session on Monday when Trump's 25% tariffs against Canada and Mexico caused a sell off that pushed the Dow down more than 600 points near the open. Initially, it looked like a full out trade war would erupt, with Canada announcing its own tariffs and Mexico considering some.

However, sentiment turned around and stocks erased much of their losses by the close after Mexico agreed to provide more border support to delay the tariffs for a month to buy time for more negotiations. Canada later made a similar move, suggesting to some analysts that Trump's tariff threats are a negotiating tool.

Trump's trade war with Mexico and Canada is on hold for now, but Deutsche Bank analysts say the fight with China is fundamentally different.

"China's economic development in recent years, instead of moving it towards a consumer-oriented economy, has moved in the direction of a more advancedmanufacturing economy," they wrote in a note. "This is now causing consternation in the West, with China making strides in many high-value added capital goods. While the U.S. is still the second-largest goods producer, it has less than half of China's global share, with many U.S. allies also seeing significant drops in their manufacturing share over the past 30 years. This may now have gone too far. Access to cheaper goods is no longer a good 'trade' for the U.S. given the loss of economic security over production supply chains and technologies to a competing power."

That means "the U.S.-China trade war is likely to be fundamentally more enduring than the U.S.’s disputes with its neighbours," they said.

Story Continues