US stocks trade mixed with Boeing's decline dragging down the Dow

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Investigator-in-Charge John Lovell examines the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX, which was forced to make an emergency landing with a gap in the fuselage, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. January 7, 2024. NTSB via Reuters

US stocks were mixed on Monday with shares of Boeing weighing down the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Boeing stock fell 8% after an Alaska Airlines flight experienced an emergency landing due to a blown-off door.

Oil prices dropped 4% after Saudi Arabia cut the price on its flagship Arab Light Crude oil.

US stocks traded mixed on Monday, with shares of Boeing weighing down the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 100 points.

Boeing stock dropped 8% after an Alaska Airlines flight experienced an emergency landing on Friday due to a blown-off door in the first few minutes after take-off. The plane in question was a 737-9 MAX, and the FAA has grounded up to 171 of the planes.

Biotech stocks were buoyant on Monday as the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference got underway. Major biopharma and medical device companies kicked off the conference with a slew of acquisitions, including by Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Boston Scientific.

Oil prices plunged on Monday by about 4% after Saudi Arabia cut the price on its flagship Arab Light Crude oil.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 37,315.53, down 0.40% (150.58 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 37,315.53, up 0.54%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 4.05% to $70.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined by 3.71% to $75.84 a barrel.

Gold fell 1.13% to $2,026.60 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.04%.

Bitcoin edged higher by 2.61% to $45,096.

