Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,018.07
    +120.09 (+0.55%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,254.55
    -12.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • DOW

    38,120.51
    -321.03 (-0.84%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7308
    +0.0017 (+0.23%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.71
    -0.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,218.20
    +326.17 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.59
    +7.72 (+0.53%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,366.80
    +2.70 (+0.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,036.19
    -30.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5660
    -0.0580 (-1.25%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,887.22
    -33.36 (-0.20%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.30
    +0.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,217.76
    +34.69 (+0.42%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,054.13
    -502.74 (-1.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6743
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

DOW FUTURES DROP AGAIN AS RATE FEARS PREY ON NERVES

Salesforce shares slide after company said sales growth will stall to slowest in its history

US Steel, Nippon Steel receive all non-US regulatory approvals

Reuters
·1 min read
The U.S. Steel Corporation facility entry gate in Gary Indiana

(Reuters) - United States Steel Corp and Nippon Steel said on Thursday they had received all regulatory approvals outside of the United States related to their proposed $14.9 billion merger.

The two steelmakers reiterated that they expect the deal to be completed in the second half of the year.

Nippon clinched the deal last December but the merger ran into political opposition in the United States, with lawmakers opposing it on national security concerns and President Joe Biden saying he wants U.S. Steel to be domestically owned.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)