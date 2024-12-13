US SEC has extended timeline for Musk to respond to settlement offer in Twitter probe, source says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back a deadline for Elon Musk to respond to its offer to resolve an inquiry into the billionaire' s $44-billion takeover of Twitter in 2022, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted a copy of a letter sent by his lawyer to the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying SEC staff had given him 48 hour to agree to pay a penalty or face charges.

The SEC sent Musk a settlement offer on Tuesday with that timeline, but has since extended it to Monday after a request for more time, the source said.

An SEC spokesperson and Musk's lawyer did not respond immediately to calls for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)