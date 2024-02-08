US SEC, CFTC jointly approve new private fund reporting rules

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Two top U.S. markets regulators on Thursday said they had jointly approved new reporting requirements for private funds and investment advisers, saying they would boost the government's ability to spot the build-up of risk in the financial system and help protect investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission also said they had agreed to share information collected on firms filed by private funds.

The changes will enhance regulators' "understanding of the private funds industry as well as the potential systemic risk posed by the industry and its individual participants," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by Leslie Adler)