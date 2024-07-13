US sanctions more Chinese officials for 'genocide and crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

US President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would impose sanctions on more Chinese officials for an "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity", capping off a week of sharp rebukes over Beijing's alleged human-rights abuses and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The US State Department announced it was "taking steps to impose visa restrictions on People's Republic of China (PRC) officials for their involvement in repression of marginalised religious and ethnic communities".

"The PRC has not lived up to its commitments to respect and protect human rights, as demonstrated by the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the erosion of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, persistent human-rights abuses in Tibet, and transnational repression around the world," it said.

In March, the State Department criticised Hong Kong for its passage of a new domestic national security law, claiming vague language in its provisions created uncertainty for some of the city's residents.

At the time, the State Department said it was "analysing" the law to understand what risks were involved for American citizens.

Hong Kong lawmakers unanimously passed Hong Kong's domestic national security law just hours earlier, at the end of a marathon session, in which they fast-tracked the constitutionally mandated legislation.

Biden, with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, included accusations of human-rights abuses in their condemnation of China during the just-concluded annual Nato summit, which the US leader hosted in Washington.

Nato's stern language about China during the summit followed many years of pressure from Washington for the transatlantic security alliance to officially portray Beijing as a threat to the rules-based global order.

Human-rights concerns were highlighted by Nato along with closer economic engagement with Russia, which, it said, keeps Moscow's troops fighting in Ukraine.

China's government reacted quickly, arguing that its policies in all areas cited by the State Department had brought social stability and economic development. Beijing vowed to "respond in kind".

"The so-called 'transnational repression' was invented by the US side through fabricating and piecing together 'evidence' to prosecute public-security officers and other Chinese government officials, engaging in large-scale political manipulation and playing up the threat to China," said Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for Beijing's embassy in Washington.

"China urges the US to stop smears against China under the pretext of issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and 'transnational repression' and lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese officials," he added.

"If the US refuses to change course, China will not flinch and will respond in kind."

In an earlier round of sanctions based on accusations of human-rights abuses in Tibet, in 2022, the Treasury Department froze the US assets of and blocked transactions with Wu Yingjie, the Chinese government's top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, identified at the time as the Tibetan region's police chief since 2018.

Last year, the State Department announced it was imposing visa sanctions on Chinese officials pursuing "forced assimilation" of children in Tibet.

Friday's announcement, which did not identify which individuals would be denied visas or say how many would be added to the blacklist, adds to the pressure that the White House and the US Congress continue to heap on China on this front.

US lawmakers have made Beijing's treatment of the country's religious minorities including Tibetans and Uygurs a priority, leading to recent laws like the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act.

A report released by the US State Department in April accused Beijing of continuing to "dismantle" Hong Kong's political freedoms and autonomy in violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.

The report highlighted authorities' enforcement of the 2020 national security law, including its retroactive application and the denial of bail to activists in national-security cases.

