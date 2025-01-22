US retirees keep flocking to Florida — but here’s why the state is seeing its ‘workers’ fleeing in droves

Retirees looking for that rare combination of low cost of living, a warm climate and community have long been drawn to the Sunshine State. According to a recent report from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, in 2023, Florida welcomed nearly 637,000 people from other states.

However, as they flock to Florida, another demographic appears to be fleeing the state. The 2024 Florida Migration Trends Report noted that nearly 511,000 people left Florida to move to other states that same year. And nearly 25% of them were aged 20 to 29.

What concerns Kyle Baltuch, the Executive Vice President of the Florida Chamber Foundation, is the loss of so many of the state’s “workers.” As he told WEAR-TV News, it may not be a crisis at the moment, it is something the state needs to pay attention to for “long-term sustainability.”

Here’s why Florida is having a hard time holding onto its young people.

Lack of early career opportunities

The report mentions a perceived lack of job opportunities is a leading factor young people cited for leaving Florida. Young professionals who’ve recently graduated say they’re not finding the early-career job opportunities available to be plentiful.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an actual lack of jobs.

According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Florida saw job openings go up between September and October 2024, from 405,000 to 463,000 openings.

So why are so many young people looking elsewhere for work? The Florida Chamber of Commerce report suggests that a lack of awareness of job opportunities may play a big part in why young workers are choosing to live and work elsewhere.

Wages may also be a factor. According to the May 2023 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mean annual wage for Florida workers was $60,210. Meanwhile, the mean wage for all U.S. workers was $65,470

Data shows that other East Coast states, like Maryland and Virginia, have higher median wages than Florida. Younger workers may be migrating out of state in search of even more plentiful early career opportunities and higher salaries.

