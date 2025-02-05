US Postal Service briefly halts packages arriving from China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders’ summit in Osaka, Japan, 29 June 2019. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The US Postal Service briefly suspended incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong on Tuesday before returning to normal service on Wednesday after accusations of “unreasonable suppression” from Beijing, in the latest episode of a growing trade war between the US and China.

The initial suspension came as Donald Trump said he was not in a hurry to speak to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, despite expectations that they would hold talks after announcing tit-for-tat tariffs.

The postal service did not say why it had suspended incoming parcels, but among Trump’s measures against China are a broad-based tariff on imports, and the elimination of the de minimis duty-free exemption for low-value packages.

The suspension appeared likely to be related to the latter, and was expected to have an impact on US consumer orders from retailers including Amazon. In 2023, a US government report said 30% of small packages coming into the US were from two Chinese e-commerce companies, Shein and Temu, alone. The USPS declined to answer further questions.

On Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry criticised the US measures and expressed “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition”.

“As a matter of principle, I want to point out that we urge the United States to stop politicising trade and economic issues and using them as tools, and to stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies,” Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

Lin defended China’s counter-tariffs as “necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests”, but said there were “no winners in a trade war”.

Later in the day the World Trade Organization confirmed that China had initiated a dispute over the levies, which Beijing has described as “malicious”.

On Tuesday, moments after Trump’s threatened tariffs on Chinese goods came into effect, Beijing said it was imposing levies on imports of US energy, vehicles and equipment. On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security said the 10% tariffs would also apply to products from Hong Kong, Reuters reported.

Earlier, Trump suspended threatened duties against Mexico and Canada for a month after both countries vowed to step up measures to counter flows of the drug fentanyl and undocumented migrants into the US.

Trump had signalled earlier that the talks with Xi could take place early this week, but addressing reporters at the White House on Tuesday afternoon he said he was in “no rush” to speak with him.

