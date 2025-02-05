US Postal Service suspends incoming packages from China, Hong Kong

By Lisa Baertlein, James Pomfret and Lisa Barrington

LOS ANGELES/HONG KONG/SEOUL (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service said it would temporarily suspend parcels from China and Hong Kong, after President Donald Trump ended a trade provision this week used by retailers including Temu and Shein to ship low-value packages duty-free to the U.S.

The Trump administration imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods that came into effect on Tuesday and moved to close the "de minimis" exemption that allows importers and U.S. shoppers to avoid paying tariffs for packages worth less than $800.

The extra tariff and the elimination of de minimis follow repeated warnings by Trump that Beijing was not doing enough to halt the flow of fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid, into the U.S.

Reuters reported previously that Chinese suppliers use the duty-free provision to export chemical materials for fentanyl by disguising them as gadgets and other low-cost goods.

USPS said the change will not impact the flow of letters and 'flats' - mail that can be up to 15 inches (38 cm) long or 3/4 inches (1.9 cm) thick - from China and Hong Kong. It did not immediately comment on whether this was tied to Trump's change to ending de minimis shipments from China and other countries.

"In our view, the USPS would require some time to sort out how to execute the new taxes before allowing Chinese packages to arrive in the U.S. again," said Chelsey Tam, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

"This is a significant challenge for them because there were 4 million de minimis packages per day in 2024, and it is difficult to check all the packages - so it will take time."

At a Hong Kong post office, a businessman who had come to check the status of a package he sent to the U.S. earlier expressed frustration after a staffer told him it wasn't possible to ascertain where his delivery might be now.

"This political war is affecting the local people, not just in Hong Kong but in other places too. It’s very disturbing for us," John Khan, who has run a trading business for nearly 30 years, told Reuters.

GREATER SCRUTINY

Logistics provider Easyship warned clients who regularly send sub-$800 shipments to the U.S. were likely to face much greater scrutiny and advised them to set up distribution centres within the U.S., partner with a local warehouse or U.S. fulfillment centre.

Some other international couriers including FedEx and SF Express, China's largest express delivery company, said they continue to send packages to the U.S.

