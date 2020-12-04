Canada markets closed

US plans oil, gas lease sale in Alaska's Arctic refuge

·4 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management plans to hold an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge next month, weeks before President-elect Joe Biden, who has opposed drilling in the region, is set to take office.

Conservation groups criticized Thursday's announcement as rushed and based on environmental reviews that are being challenged in court as flawed.

“Today we put the oil industry on notice. Any oil companies that bid on lease sales for the coastal plain of Arctic National Wildlife Refuge should brace themselves for an uphill legal battle fraught with high costs and reputational risks," Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO of Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement.

Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich'in Steering Committee, which was formed by Indigenous leaders who oppose drilling in the refuge, described Thursday as difficult.

“When I got the news, I had to go in my bedroom, lock myself in there, and I cried and then I prayed. And now I'm ready to take the next steps to make sure that they don't get their greedy hands on our sacred land,” she said.

Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation celebrated the passage of legislation in 2017 allowing for drilling in the refuge’s 1.5 million-acre coastal plain, seeing it as a way to boost oil production, create jobs and generate royalties. The legislation called for at least two lease sales to be held within 10 years. Delegation members cheered Thursday's announcement.

"As we approach the day when drilling can begin, I will be working hard with our delegation, BLM and the operators who will make our long-time fight a reality,” U.S. Rep. Don Young said in a statement.

Alaska political leaders for years pushed for opening the area for exploration in a state that relies heavily on oil. But the Indigenous Gwich’in people have opposed development within the refuge, citing concerns about the effects on a caribou herd that they have relied on for subsistence. Conservation groups also have fought drilling in the refuge.

In a lawsuit filed in August, opponents alleged that the Bureau of Land Management failed to adequately consider the potential effects of a leasing program on climate change, polar bears, caribou and other resources in its environmental review.

Last month, the land agency announced a 30-day period for parties to nominate or comment on land in the refuge's coastal plain that could be part of a sale. It said it also would seek comments on whether the size of any tracts of land should be reduced and whether any should receive special considerations.

The agency said a notice that solicits bids would be published at least 30 days ahead of the sale, which it expects to hold on Jan. 6. However, the comment period was not set to end until Dec. 17.

The Bureau of Land Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its Alaska director, Chad Padgett, said in a news release that oil and gas from the coastal plain “is an important resource for meeting our nation’s long-term energy demands and will help create jobs and economic opportunities.”

Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, said companies are not likely to discuss publicly any plans to participate in a lease sale for competitive reasons.

With the announced timeline, she said companies will have less time to prepare bids. But she said the area is not unknown.

“It’s an area that people have been aware of ... for over 40 years,” she said.

The Trump administration has moved forward with other oil and gas projects in the state, including approving development plans within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said would make “a significant contribution” to keeping oil flowing through the trans-Alaska pipeline for years to come. This fall's decision is being challenged in court.

But the administration halted another resource development project last month, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to provide key approvals for a gold and copper mine near a major salmon fishery. The proposed Pebble Mine has long been controversial, with critics and supporters having claimed that decisions on the project were political. Alaska's Republican U.S. senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, came out against the project in August. President Donald Trump's eldest son also opposed it.

Biden's campaign website called for permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Adam Kolton, executive director of the Alaska Wilderness League, by email said his group believed Biden would have “a wide range of tools at his disposal to protect the Arctic Refuge through executive actions.”

He said moves toward a lease sale have been rushed. “Never before have we seen such a ruse of a process let alone in such an iconic and cherished national treasure,” he said.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

  • Ophthalmic Lens Market by Product and by Geography - Global Forecast to 2024 | Technavio

    The Ophthalmic Lens Market will grow by USD 3.21 bn during 2020-2024

  • Ignatica, DouBao & EasiTech Ink Deal to Digitise APAC Insurance Sector

    Ignatica, DauBao and EasiTech said Friday they’re joining forces to create a new platform that will tap the full potential of the Asia-Pacific region’s burgeoning insurance sector.

  • Prestige Battle: Results for Hyderabad GHMC Civic Body Polls Today

    Catch all live updates on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election results here.

  • Oil Extends Gain From Nine-Month High After OPEC+ Clinches Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from a nine-month high after OPEC+ reached a compromise deal to gradually taper output cuts from the start of next year.Futures added 1.8% in London after rising 1% on Thursday and are heading for a fifth weekly gain. The group will start adding 500,000 barrels a day of crude to the market in January and ministers will then hold monthly meetings to decide on the next steps. The deal avoided a breakdown of OPEC+ unity after a tense split between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.The oil futures curve, meanwhile, is signaling tighter supply and a brighter long term outlook. The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent crude moved further into backwardation, while the nearest December contract is trading at a higher level than the same contract for December 2022.The OPEC+ deal -- agreed after almost a week of fraught negotiations -- offers something to those members concerned about the fragility of the market, and also to nations wanting to pump more to take advantage of higher prices. Oil has rallied recently on optimism fuel demand will start to rebound once Covid-19 vaccines are widely distributed.See also: Vitol Pays $160 Million to Settle Bribery, Manipulation Charges“Energy markets are embracing OPEC+’s decision to ease up production cuts and it’s a welcome signal,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s uncertainty but also good reason to be optimistic for the demand outlook toward the later part of the first quarter.”Prior to the OPEC+ meeting, market watchers were expecting the alliance to delay the easing of planned output cuts by three months. Adjustments to the tapering can be in any direction, with a potential decision based on all factors, both negative and positive, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting on Thursday.The deal will still allow for the oil market to remain in deficit throughout the first quarter of next year, according to TD Securities. There should be a steady and sustainable rally in prices through 2021 with OPEC+ exiting its production cuts in a coordinated way, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note.Adding to positive sentiment are signs that the U.S. may be closing in on new stimulus to boost the pandemic-hit economy ahead of a vaccine rollout. The global demand recovery is uneven, with the U.S. and Europe grappling with a resurgent coronavirus, while parts of Asia rebound strongly.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon.com Poised to Fly 25% Higher, Says Analyst

    On Thursday, UBS analyst Eric Sheridan released a report on the stock reiterating his buy recommendation and his $4,000 price target -- roughly 25% above where it currently trades. After all, Amazon's business has surged in 2020, with impressive growth rates for a company this mature. Acknowledging the challenge this year's excellent results posed in terms of the company's 2021 comps, Sheridan wrote: "While we continue to believe that Amazon is best positioned to benefit from high eCommerce adoption rate and the shift in consumer shopping behavior, we do expect to see a return to more normalized growth levels in '21 and beyond while pointing to potential [operating income] margin upside as the company is lapping significant COVID-19 related investments."

  • California church sees victory in order from high court

    Lawyers for a church with more than 160 congregations across California said they would seek an immediate court order Thursday allowing indoor worship after the Supreme Court told a lower federal court to reexamine state coronavirus restrictions on church services. The apparent victory for Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry follows a recent high court ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York. Attorney Mathew Staver, who represents the church, said he expected a swift order from a Los Angeles federal judge blocking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close most indoor worship in most counties.

  • Down goes No. 1: No. 8 N.C. State women upend top-ranked South Carolina on the road

    The Wolfpack scored a sloppy road win over the nation's No. 1 team.

  • US plans oil, gas lease sale in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • Successful 1031 DST Investment Completed for Mother-Daughter Duo

    LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties today announced the completion of a 1031 DST investment for a mother-daughter duo. The pair sold a vacation rental property they owned for many years. They were eager to exit the highly management-intensive environment of operating vacation rentals and enter into a more passive, diversified investment structure such as the DST. They utilized the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com to invest in a prepackaged multifamily DST portfolio. Kay Properties team helps with 1031 DST investmentThe Delaware Statutory Trust exchange investment was completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Matt McFarland, Vice President.Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to help another family complete a 1031 DST exchange. They now are involved in a more passive investment environment to better suit their lifestyle. Our clients approached us with a very high level of sophistication of buying and selling their own real estate over many years. When considering all their options, they decided that the Delaware Statutory Trust structure was best suited for their needs.”Lapin continued, “Through on and off correspondence for over a year and a half, the clients were able to complete their own due diligence on DSTs. They spent time with us learning about how DSTs could potentially help them all while utilizing the DST investment marketplace at www.kpi1031.com/marketplace.”Teamwork at Kay Properties completes 1031 DST in timely manner for clientsMatt McFarland, Vice President at Kay Properties, stated, "This particular client was able to exchange out of a management-intensive vacation rental. The 1031 up leg was a multifamily DST offering with multiple properties totaling over 900 units. Needless to say, this $100M+ multifamily portfolio is an investment that would have been out of reach to many investors if it weren’t for the DST structure.”About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.comKay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. *This case study may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. Risks and DisclosuresThis material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. 1031, 1033 and 721 exchanges are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through Growth Capital Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and Growth Capital Securities are separate entities.Media contacts for more information:Cary Brazeman, 310-205-3590, cary@crelix.com Victoria Ozols, 310-205-3590, victoria@crelix.com

  • Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages

    WASHINGTON — Up soon for President-elect Joe Biden: naming his top health care officials as the coronavirus pandemic rages. It's hard to imagine more consequential picks.Already two Democratic governors seen as candidates for health and human services secretary have faded from the frame. Rhode Island's Gina Raimondo told reporters Thursday that she would not be the nominee and is staying to help her state confront a dangerous surge of COVID-19 cases.New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was offered another Cabinet post — interior secretary — and turned it down, a person close to the Biden transition said Wednesday. That person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus made a fresh push during a virtual conference call Thursday for Biden to nominate Lujan Grisham as HHS secretary. One lawmaker, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico — a distant cousin of hers by marriage — told Biden’s team that news leaks about her turning down the interior job were inappropriate, according to a person on the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it. Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, agreed and said it should not have happened, the person said.Biden is expected to announce his choice for HHS secretary next week. That person has to have “the confidence of the president, the ability to operate collaboratively across the government, credibility within the health care world, and the capacity to work with the states,” said former HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, who served under Republican President George W. Bush.In the running for a top health job is former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden's coronavirus task force. Murthy has a soft-spoken demeanour and a reputation for consensus building. He's the author of a recent book addressing the human toll of loneliness, a problem that has become more widely recognized in the time of COVID-19.Job prospects for the pandemic's most recognizable public figure — Dr. Anthony Fauci — are not in question. Biden told CNN he's making Fauci a chief medical adviser and a member of his COVID-19 advisory team. As the government’s top infectious-disease specialist, Fauci isn’t a political appointee, so he will also continue at his post heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci's candour has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.Alongside his health secretary, Biden is expected to name a top-level White House adviser to co-ordinate the government’s extensive coronavirus response. Vaccines developed under the Trump administration will be delivered on Biden's watch, a massive undertaking that's bound to have its share of logistical problems. The leading candidate is widely seen as businessman Jeff Zients, an economic policy adviser in the Obama White House who was widely credited with rescuing HealthCare.gov after its disastrous launch in 2013.Zients parachuted into HHS after the “Obamacare” website locked up on the first day of business, leaving millions of consumers frustrated and angry and creating deep embarrassment for then-President Barack Obama. After extensive reengineering, Zients and his team got HealthCare.gov running acceptably well, and the program managed to meet its sign-up target for 2014, the first year of coverage.Keeping the focus on the virus, Biden is also said to be close to nominating a commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration and a director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Under consideration for FDA are former deputy commissioner Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, who has also served as Maryland's health secretary, and Dr. Luciana Borio, a member of Biden's coronavirus advisory board who formerly held senior posts with the FDA and the National Security Council and has expertise in responding to disease outbreaks and bioterrorism.Being considered for CDC director is Dr. Julie Morita, a top executive of the non-profit Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which works across a broad range of health care issues. Morita spent nearly 20 years in leadership jobs with the Chicago public health department, rising from medical director to commissioner.It's unclear if Biden will move right away to name an administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the HHS agency responsible for the government's health insurance programs. CMS will play a central role in the new president's efforts to expand health insurance coverage. A number of former Obama administration officials are under consideration.Health care will be a defining issue of Biden's presidency even after expected vaccines defuse the threat of COVID-19, former HHS Secretary Leavitt predicted. Addressing Medicare’s shaky finances will become an urgent priority before the end of the first term. The Congressional Budget Office projects that Medicare's giant trust fund for inpatient care will unable to cover expected costs in 2024.“If that is the case, they are going to have to deal with it legislatively in 2021 or 2022,” Leavitt said.Meanwhile, millions still don't have access to affordable insurance coverage. And racial and ethnic health disparities remain a festering source of preventable suffering. “The human services programs go through HHS," said Leavitt.____Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Michelle R. Smith in Providence, R.I., contributed to this report.Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

  • Tump news - live: Press chief quits in apparent nod to defeat, as Murdoch appears to turn on president

    Follow the latest updates

  • NHS workers ‘moved down priority list for Covid vaccine’

    Care home residents and staff prioritised amid fears over potential vaccine shortage, reports suggest

  • ‘Bold’ transportation plan for Charlotte calls for sales tax increase, other funding

    The ambitious plan would upgrade light rail and bus systems over the next decade.

  • Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart among celebrities directly impacted by the coronavirus

    Kanye West, D.L. Hughley, Madonna and Tom Hanks have all suffered from COVID-19.

  • Biden will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days and says he’d take vaccine on TV

    More than 1,800 people died of Covid on Thursday in the US

  • Plan B as in BYU: Cougars face Chanticleers on short notice

    Word came to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday that the most significant home game in the history of the program was in serious jeopardy. The 14th-ranked Chanticleers were scheduled to face No. 25 Liberty on Saturday in an unexpected Top-25 matchup that persuaded ESPN to send ''College GameDay'' to Conway, South Carolina, for the first time. Coastal Carolina needed a Plan B - as in BYU.

  • 'China is a hard rock. It won't be beaten by virus'

    China's economic recovery has been quick according to its official figures but also lopsided.

  • dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

    TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). Out of concern for the safety of dynaCERT's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health rules and guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the Lumi annual meeting platform pursuant to suggestions by the Company’s registrar and transfer agent and scrutineers, TSX Trust Company. A total of 106,024,254 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 28.85% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors, the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company, the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and the approval of the Company's restricted share unit plan.The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:Description of Matter Voted Upon Result of Vote Votes by Ballot Votes For (%) Votes Against (%)Votes Withheld (%) 1\. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at seven (7)Passed105,247,595 (99.27%)776,659 (0.73%)  2\. Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation * James Payne * Robert Maier * Jean-Pierre Colin * Wayne Hoffman * Richard Lu * Elliot Strashin * Amir Farahi Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 102,419,255 (96.60%) 102,645,195 (96.81%) 98,376,987 (92.79%) 99,725,196 (94.06%) 100,918,168 (95.18%) 99,641,269 (93.98%) 99,252,189 (93.61%)   3,604,999 (3.40%) 3,379,059 (3.19%) 7,647,267 (7.21%) 6,299,058 (5.94%) 5,106,086 (4.82%) 6,382,985 (6.02%) 6,772,065 (6.39%) 3\. Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the CorporationPassed105,447,732 (99.46%) 576,522 (0.54%) 4\. Ordinary resolution approving the amended and restated Stock Option Plan of the CorporationPassed70,155,113 (66.17%)35,869,141 (33.83%)  5\. Ordinary resolution approving the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the CorporationPassed96,826,462 (91.32%)9,197,792 (8.68%)  About dynaCERT Inc.dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.READER ADVISORYExcept for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.On Behalf of the Board Murray James Payne, CEO For more information, please contact:Jim Payne, CEO & President dynaCERT Inc. 101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1 +1 (416) 766-9691 x 2 jpayne@dynaCERT.comInvestor Relations dynaCERT Inc. Nancy Massicotte +1 (416) 766-9691 x 1 nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com

  • Public pushes to keep Edmonton pools, arenas off the chopping block

    Three Edmonton pools and two arenas on the chopping block in Edmonton's 2021 budget won't be closed without a fight.  City council heard from about 80 people at a public hearing Thursday into the city's capital and operating budgets.  The majority of council favour a zero per cent property tax increase next year and to reach that, administration has identified $64 million in savings in its approximately $3 billion operating budget. Closing Oliver, Scona and Eastglen pools and the Oliver and Tipton arenas will save the city an estimated $1.2 million in operating costs.  But community members are lobbying the city to keep them open until they come up with an alternative.  A teacher from Strathcona High School who works with the swim team, Ryan de Boer, said 180 students were part of the team last year and they rely on Scona Pool for practice.  De Boer said the school has a lot of pride in the aquatics program, having won 34 city championships.  "If our pool was to close, unfortunately, we are pretty aware that our swim team would have to fold," De Boer said. "Which is a shame because it's something that's got a lot of continuity.  "Older siblings get their younger siblings to join this team because of the success and the positive experiences that they've had, so this makes a huge difference in their lives." The Queen Alexandra Community League is championing funding for another smaller, community-focused Rollie Miles Rec Centre, which would replace Scona Pool.  Lisa Brown with the Oliver Community League, said a survey last year shows high demand for the outdoor pool there.  "Oliver pool is loved by our community," it is the most popular recreation amenity in the whole neighbourhood, as well as Oliver Park."   The city closed Oliver pool in 2019 to repair the drainage system. She argued that closing the pool would be a waste of that investment.  City council has approved many new towers in Oliver over the past few years, creating some 4,500 housing units, Brown said.  "We need more parks and more recreation amenities in Oliver, not less."  John Mervyn, a city employee with CUPE local 30, joined the meeting to urge council to review its contracted services.  For example, he said the city used to run its own tire shop but now, that service is contracted out.  "When a vehicle gets sent to have a tire fixed, it comes back with four new tires rather than just having one fixed."  He also made the case to keep community sports facilities open.  "Fitness and recreation are important to Edmontonians, especially right now, and they'll be needing them to help them get through these difficult times," he said.  Members from Edmonton adult ice users and power skating also chimed in to keep arenas open.  Other cuts The city says it could save $100,000 by eliminating spay and neuter services.   Karin Nelson with the Voice for Animals Society, asked council to keep the program.  "Cutting this program would be an absolute disaster, in terms of the stray and feral cat population levels," Nelson said.  The city is looking at reducing the number of transit peace officers in development services, professional standards oversight, municipal enforcement responsibilities and administrative support services, for an estimated savings of $1.1 million.  "These reductions may have some impact on citizens, including slower response times for enforcement issues," the report says.  Other areas the city plans to cut are fireworks on New Year's Eve, Canada Day and Family Day. Staffing at spray parks and skateboard parks, youth drop-in programs are also on the list. Janet Riopel, president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, was one of the few speakers who lauded the city's attempts at trimming its programs.  Riopel noted that nearly 50 per cent of businesses have laid off staff and another 20 per cent expect to lay off staff in the coming months.  She championed the city's goal of zero per cent property tax increase and said the city is being flexible and adaptable in its approach to budgeting.  That includes exploring partnerships with non-profit and private entities to run rec centres.   "It's the right move and it would reduce the cost burden on taxpayers," Riopel said.    City administration is expected to present one-time COVID-19 specific budget measures at a meeting next week.  Council starts debating the capital and operating budgets on Monday and is expected to pass them by Dec. 11.  @natashariebe

  • Verizon Declares Fresh Dividend; Yield Is 4.1%

    Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is slipping a little cash into investor stockings in advance of the holiday season. The telecom giant announced in the middle of market trading hours Thursday that it has declared its latest quarterly dividend. Considered a solid dividend stock by many, Verizon's dividend currently yields nearly 4.1%.