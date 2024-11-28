US Penny Stocks To Watch In November 2024

As the U.S. stock market experiences a hiccup in its rally, with technology shares leading the decline, investors are closely watching economic indicators for clues about future trends. Amidst this backdrop, penny stocks remain an intriguing option for those looking to explore smaller or newer companies that might offer unique opportunities. Despite their somewhat outdated name, penny stocks can still present significant growth potential when backed by strong financials and sound business models.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.802475 $5.67M ★★★★★★ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $167.65M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $69.71M ★★★★★★ PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) $3.72 $143.18M ★★★★★☆ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.22 $8.3M ★★★★★★ LexinFintech Holdings (NasdaqGS:LX) $4.90 $702.04M ★★★★★★ Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) $1.58 $51.81M ★★★★★★ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE) $1.30 $65.6M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.952 $85.54M ★★★★★☆ Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) $3.84 $424.98M ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Telos Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, offers cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions globally and has a market cap of approximately $234.51 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is divided into two segments: Secure Networks, generating $47.47 million, and Security Solutions, contributing $75.49 million.

Telos Corporation, with a market cap of US$234.51 million, is navigating challenges typical of penny stocks, such as unprofitability and shareholder dilution. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets exceeding liabilities, Telos reported significant impairment charges and widened net losses for Q3 2024. Revenue declined to US$23.78 million from US$36.19 million year-over-year, though the company forecasts modest revenue growth in the next quarter. Telos continues expanding its TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across the U.S., potentially enhancing future revenue streams while facing ongoing profitability struggles and competitive industry pressures in cybersecurity solutions.

Overview: 111, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China, with a market cap of $52.69 million.