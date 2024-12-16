US Penny Stocks To Watch: 3 Picks With Market Caps Under $80M

As the U.S. stock market experiences a mix of rising indices and record highs, investors are keenly watching for opportunities amid ongoing economic shifts and Federal Reserve decisions. Penny stocks, though often considered a relic of past speculative markets, continue to offer intriguing prospects for growth at accessible price points. These smaller or newer companies can present unique investment opportunities when backed by robust financials, making them worthy of attention in today's dynamic market landscape.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR) $4.63 $2.03B ★★★★☆☆ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $128.29M ★★★★★★ BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.8695 $6.32M ★★★★★★ Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP) $2.96 $89.78M ★★★★★★ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.224099 $8.25M ★★★★★★ Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) $1.48 $48.84M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $0.755 $13.39M ★★★★★☆ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE) $1.30 $65.6M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.8405 $75.59M ★★★★★☆

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for various industries globally, with a market cap of $76.08 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from four geographical segments: United States & Canada ($11.90 million), Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) ($5.13 million), Asia Pacific (APAC) ($3.04 million), and Latin America ($0.58 million).

Sono-Tek Corporation, with a market cap of US$76.08 million, has shown stable financial health and growth potential in the penny stock sector. The company is debt-free, with short-term assets of US$18.5 million comfortably covering both short and long-term liabilities. Earnings have grown significantly by 99% over the past year, outpacing its five-year average growth rate and industry performance. Despite a slight decline in recent quarterly sales to US$5.16 million from US$5.64 million year-on-year, Sono-Tek remains focused on shareholder value through a recently announced share repurchase program worth up to US$2 million funded by existing cash reserves and future cash flows.