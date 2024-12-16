US Penny Stocks To Watch: 3 Picks With Market Caps Under $80M

In This Article:
As the U.S. stock market experiences a mix of rising indices and record highs, investors are keenly watching for opportunities amid ongoing economic shifts and Federal Reserve decisions. Penny stocks, though often considered a relic of past speculative markets, continue to offer intriguing prospects for growth at accessible price points. These smaller or newer companies can present unique investment opportunities when backed by robust financials, making them worthy of attention in today's dynamic market landscape.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR)
|
$4.63
|
$2.03B
|
★★★★☆☆
|
QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG)
|
$3.08
|
$128.29M
|
★★★★★★
|
BAB (OTCPK:BABB)
|
$0.8695
|
$6.32M
|
★★★★★★
|
Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP)
|
$2.96
|
$89.78M
|
★★★★★★
|
ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F)
|
$0.224099
|
$8.25M
|
★★★★★★
|
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)
|
$1.48
|
$48.84M
|
★★★★★★
|
Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U)
|
$4.50
|
$67.38M
|
★★★★★★
|
Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI)
|
$0.755
|
$13.39M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE)
|
$1.30
|
$65.6M
|
★★★★★☆
|
CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT)
|
$0.8405
|
$75.59M
|
★★★★★☆
Sono-Tek
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for various industries globally, with a market cap of $76.08 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from four geographical segments: United States & Canada ($11.90 million), Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) ($5.13 million), Asia Pacific (APAC) ($3.04 million), and Latin America ($0.58 million).
Market Cap: $76.08M
Sono-Tek Corporation, with a market cap of US$76.08 million, has shown stable financial health and growth potential in the penny stock sector. The company is debt-free, with short-term assets of US$18.5 million comfortably covering both short and long-term liabilities. Earnings have grown significantly by 99% over the past year, outpacing its five-year average growth rate and industry performance. Despite a slight decline in recent quarterly sales to US$5.16 million from US$5.64 million year-on-year, Sono-Tek remains focused on shareholder value through a recently announced share repurchase program worth up to US$2 million funded by existing cash reserves and future cash flows.
Wilhelmina International
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Wilhelmina International, Inc. is primarily involved in the fashion model management business and has a market cap of $21.35 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived entirely from management consulting services, totaling $17.09 million.
Market Cap: $21.35M
Wilhelmina International, Inc., with a market cap of US$21.35 million, demonstrates financial stability and modest growth within the penny stock sector. The company is debt-free, with short-term assets of US$22.7 million exceeding both short and long-term liabilities. Its earnings have grown by 18.7% over the past year, surpassing industry averages, though this growth is slower than its five-year average of 45.1%. Recent earnings results show slight revenue increases to US$4.57 million for Q3 2024 compared to last year, while net income slightly declined to US$0.31 million from US$0.359 million a year ago.
Greystone Logistics
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Greystone Logistics, Inc. manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States, with a market cap of $28.28 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue of $57.83 million from its plastic pallets segment.
Market Cap: $28.28M
Greystone Logistics, Inc., with a market cap of US$28.28 million, faces challenges in the penny stock arena due to declining financial performance. Recent earnings show a drop in sales to US$13.46 million for Q1 2025 from US$17.41 million a year prior, and net income fell significantly to US$0.34 million from US$1.74 million last year. Despite stable weekly volatility and satisfactory debt levels with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 37.2%, the company's profit margins have contracted, and long-term liabilities exceed short-term assets by US$6.8M, raising concerns about its financial resilience amidst executive changes and delayed SEC filings.
