US orders TSMC to stop sending advanced chips used in AI applications to Chinese customers

The US ordered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers that are often used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications starting on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Department of Commerce sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on certain sophisticated chips - of 7 nanometre or more advanced designs - destined for China that power AI accelerator and graphics processing units (GPU), the person said.

The US order, which has not previously been reported, comes just weeks after TSMC notified the Commerce Department that one of its chips had been found in a Huawei AI processor, as Reuters reported last month. Research firm Tech Insights had taken apart the product, revealing the TSMC chip, an apparent violation of export controls.

Huawei, at the centre of the US action, is on a restricted trade list, which requires suppliers to obtain licenses to ship any goods or technology to the company. Any license that could aid Huawei's AI efforts would likely be denied.

TSMC suspended shipments to China-based chip designer Sophgo after its chip matched one found on the Huawei AI processor, sources told Reuters last month.

Reuters could not determine how the chip ended up on Huawei's Ascend 910B, released in 2022, which is viewed as the most advanced AI chip available from a Chinese company.

The latest clampdown covers many more companies and will allow the US to assess whether other firms are diverting chips to Huawei for its AI processor.

As a result of the letter, TSMC notified affected clients that it was suspending shipments of chips starting on Monday, the person said.

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

"TSMC has had regular discussions with the government on export control issues and has made it clear that it will comply with domestic and international regulations," Taiwan's economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters, referring specific questions to TSMC.

A spokesperson for TSMC also declined to comment beyond saying it was a "law-abiding company ... committed to complying with all applicable rules and regulations, including applicable export controls."

The Commerce Department communication - known as an "is informed" letter - allows the US to bypass lengthy rule-writing processes to quickly impose new licensing requirements on specific companies.

