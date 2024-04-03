Advertisement
Canada markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,075.10
    -110.15 (-0.50%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,205.81
    -37.96 (-0.72%)
     

  • DOW

    39,170.24
    -396.61 (-1.00%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7368
    -0.0007 (-0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.34
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,298.02
    +342.53 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,292.10
    +10.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,065.04
    -37.80 (-1.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,284.25
    -45.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.05
    +0.44 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,906.36
    -28.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,451.85
    -387.06 (-0.97%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6838
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

US opens investigation into Fisker's Ocean vehicles

Reuters
Henrik Fisker, CEO of electric-vehicle maker Fisker Inc

(Reuters) -The U.S. auto regulator has opened a preliminary evaluation of Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles after complaints alleging failure to open the door, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The Office of Defects Investigation received 14 complaints alleging a failure of the latch handle, preventing the opening of the driver, front passenger or rear doors, the regulator said.

Fisker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)