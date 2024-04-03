US opens investigation into Fisker's Ocean vehicles

(Reuters) -The U.S. auto regulator has opened a preliminary evaluation of Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles after complaints alleging failure to open the door, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The Office of Defects Investigation received 14 complaints alleging a failure of the latch handle, preventing the opening of the driver, front passenger or rear doors, the regulator said.

Fisker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)