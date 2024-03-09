US mulls blacklisting CXMT to curb China's chip advance, Bloomberg News says

Illustration picture of Chinese and U.S. flags with semiconductor chips

(Reuters) - The United States is weighing sanctions on several Chinese tech companies, including chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies, in a bid to further restrain China's development of advanced semiconductors, Bloomberg News said on Friday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, it said the commerce department's bureau of industry and security was considering adding ChangXin to the so-called entity list that restricts access to U.S. technology, along with five more Chinese firms.

The department, the bureau, and ChangXin Memory Technologies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters has reported that the United States moved last year to deny American imports to a major SMIC plant after it produced the chip powering Huawei's Mate 60 Pro phone.

The efforts halted millions of dollars worth of shipments of chipmaking materials and parts from at least one supplier, Entegris.

The United States has moved aggressively in recent months to halt shipments to China of more advanced AI chips, in its efforts to stop Beijing receiving cutting-edge U.S. technologies that could strengthen its military.

