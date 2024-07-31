US lawmakers seek to block Chinese firms from solar manufacturing subsidy

A solar panel is shown during installation on a residential roof in Scripps Ranch, San Diego

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would block Chinese solar panel makers from claiming subsidies for their American factories.

WHY IT MATTERS

The American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act was introduced as some of the world's largest solar panel producers, which are based in China, are setting up factories in the United States. Their facilities are supported by new tax credits created by President Joe Biden's landmark climate change law, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

The Biden administration has sought to boost investment that creates U.S. jobs in clean energy, but is desperate to prevent over-reliance on geopolitical rival China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some U.S. solar equipment manufacturers have said they find it hard to compete against a flood of cheap imports and are worried by China's outsized presence in the global market.

KEY QUOTE

"We cannot allow American tax dollars to go to Chinese companies that cheat and undermine American solar manufacturing," Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said in a statement.

Brown's legislation was co-sponsored by fellow Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and two Republican senators - Rick Scott of Florida and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft)