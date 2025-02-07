US employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, jobless rate falls to 4%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added just 143,000 jobs last month, but the jobless rate fell to 4% to start 2025.

The first job report of Donald Trump’s second presidency suggested that he inherited a labor market that is solid but unspectacular. January job creation was down from the 263,000 added in November, and the 307,000 created in December. Economists had expected about 170,000 new jobs in January.

Most Americans still enjoy unusual job security. But for those looking for work, the job hunt has been getting harder as the labor market cools from the red-hot hiring days of 2021-2023.

Average hourly wages rose by 0.5% from December and 4.1% from January 2024, coming in a bit hotter than forecasters had expected – news that might be disappointing to the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department also revised payrolls for November and December up by a combined 100,000.

Citing the strong upward revisions from late 2024, Carl Weinberg and Mary Chen of High Frequency Economics wrote that "There is no cause for concern about the strength of the economy in today’s employment report.'' But they added that the decent hiring over the past three months suggested the Fed will be in no hurry to cut interest rates again after cutting three times in 2024.

Healthcare companies added 44,000 jobs, down from a 2024 average of 57,000. Retailers hired 34,000 workers. And government at all levels added 32,000 jobs. Mining companies shed 8,000 jobs.

The future is cloudier.

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's plan to push out federal workers by offering them financial incentives, yet a federal hiring freeze that Trump imposed Jan. 20 is a “negative for employment growth,’’ Bradley Saunders, an economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a commentary last week. The freeze came after the Labor Department collected the January jobs numbers, so any impact would be revealed in upcoming employment data.

Economists are also worried about Trump’s threat to wage a trade war against other countries. He’s already imposed a 10% tax on imports from China.

Canada and Mexico – America’s two largest trading partners -- remain in his crosshairs though he gave them a 30-day reprieve from the 25% tariffs he was planning to sock them with on Tuesday, allowing time for negotiations. Trump says that America’s two neighbors and allies haven’t done enough to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl into the United States. Trump is also itching to slap tariffs on the European Union; pointing to America’s deficit in the trade of goods with the EU, which came to $236 billion last year, he says that Europe treats U.S. exporters unfairly.

