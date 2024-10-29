US interest rate options price in Republican sweep, jump in volatility

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week, investors in interest rate options are putting on trades that will pay off if rates remain elevated, suggesting that the market is pricing in a sweep by the Republican party.

The options market is also bracing for the biggest post-election swings in U.S. Treasury yields in more than 30 years.

If Republicans take both houses of Congress and the U.S. presidency, it likely would bring higher tariffs, and consequently higher interest rates, especially at the back end of the yield curve, due to inflation. Increased U.S. Treasury debt supply to finance a huge fiscal deficit also lifts longer-end yields.

Investors have been buying so-called long-dated payer swaptions, a trade where investors buy the right to pay a fixed rate and receive a floating one, benefiting when interest rates remain high.

"The options market is behaving as if it's expecting a higher probability of a Republican sweep," said Amrut Nashikkar, managing director, fixed income strategy, at Barclays. "This price action is what you would expect: rates moving higher and long-end rates increasing."

However, if Democrats prevail, it could bring higher taxes on corporations and higher-income households that could weigh on economic growth. Disinflation is likely and as such, more aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve would be possible. Interest rates are likely to decline in this environment, led by the front end of the curve.

Swaptions, which are options on interest rate swaps, are one segment of the more than $600 trillion over-the-counter rate derivatives market. Rate swaps measure the cost of exchanging fixed-rate cash flows for floating-rate ones, or vice versa, and are used by investors to hedge interest rate risk.

With the Secured Overnight Financing rate (SOFR) as reference rate, swaps generally reflect rate expectations.

Payer swaptions were evident on longer maturities from five-year to 30-year swaps where the cost of implied volatility, a measure used to price these options, saw a surge a few weeks ago as online betting odds of Republican former president Donald Trump winning the election grew on platforms like Polymarket. It's a toss-up, however, in national polls.

The implied volatility on one-month at-the-money options on 30-year swap rates hit its highest for the year of 31.06 basis points (bps) on Oct. 21. It slipped on Friday to 30.5 bps.

"The long end is historically sensitive to fiscal policy because of the expected increase in Treasury issuance, which is typically higher on the long end of the curve," said Barclays' Nashikkar.

