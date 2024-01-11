US inflation ticked higher in December as policymakers mull rate cut

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Inflation ticked higher in the United States last month as the Federal Reserve weighs the latest stage of its battle against price growth.

The headline consumer price index increased at an annual pace of 3.4% in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from 3.1% in the previous month, and exceeding economists’ expectations of about 3.2%.

On a month-to-month basis, the index climbed 0.3%, from 0.1% in November.

There were some signs that inflation continued to soften in December. The so-called “core” consumer price index – a measure that does not include volatile food and energy prices – slowed to an annual rate 3.9%, from 4% the previous month.

Policymakers, weighing when to start cutting borrowing costs, are closely monitoring price movements across the world’s largest economy as they try to engineer a so-called “soft landing”, where price growth normalizes and recession is avoided.

Inflation has been moderating since it surged to its highest levels in a generation in 2022. The Fed embarked upon an aggressive campaign to cool the world’s largest economy in a bid to curtail price growth, raising interest rates 11 times.

The last hike was in July, however, and officials have since opted to wait and see whether they have done enough. Policymakers at the Fed have raised the prospect of a cut to interest rates this year, as price growth heads back towards the central bank’s 2% target.

Ahead of Thursday’s inflation data Ian Shepherdson, chief economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that “core” inflation is slowing across most goods and services. “A gradual sustained slowing across core services is a decent bet as wage growth continues to soften,” he said.