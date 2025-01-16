Dollar steadies ahead of Trump inauguration, yen rises before BOJ meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo and Tom Westbrook

(Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Thursday despite the sharp fall in U.S. bond yields after Wednesday’s inflation data as market focus shifted to Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and possible inflationary impact of his policies.

Meanwhile the yen rose against the dollar and the euro as investors expected the Bank of Japan to hike rates next week.

Core U.S. inflation dipped to 0.2% month-on-month in December from 0.3% in November, as expected, while the annualised 4.2% reading came below the 3.3% forecast.

Traders who have been growing more worried about inflation responded with relief, buying stocks and sending benchmark 10-year Treasury yields down more than 13 basis points.

The currency reaction was more muted.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.05% at 109.09.

The highlight of the day should be the nomination hearing of the future Treasury minister Scott Bessent in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

Bessent is expected to keep a leash on U.S. deficits and to use tariffs as a negotiating tool, mitigating the expected inflationary impact of economic policies expected from the Trump administration.

There was little direct reaction in foreign exchange markets to the ceasefire deal in Gaza, though the Israeli shekel did touch a one-month high on Wednesday.

Analysts flagged that the U.S. consumer price data was better than expected, but still showing inflation at around 3%, still above levels targeted by the Fed. The figures provided Treasuries with an excuse to do some downside testing for yields, but such a move is unlikely to go far.

"Core services inflation moderated in the December report, but overall core inflation remains above levels consistent with the Fed target," said Allison Boxer, economist at PIMCO, arguing that U.S. figures didn't change their forecasts for core inflation.

The yen rose 0.25% against the dollar, after hitting 155.21, its lowest level since Dec. 19. It was up 0.24% against the euro at 160.63.

Recent remarks from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and his deputy Ryozo Himino have made clear that a hike will at least be discussed at next week's policy meeting and markets see about a 78% chance of a 25 basis point increase, while pricing 50 bps of rate hikes by year-end. [IRPR]

Analysts said the BoJ tightening path will support the Japanese currency but moves will likely be contained ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Japan's annual wholesale inflation held steady at 3.8% in December on stubbornly high food costs, data showed on Thursday.

