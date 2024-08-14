Slowest US inflation since 2021 raises rate cut hope

[Getty Images]

Consumer prices in the US rose at the slowest pace in more than three years last month, bolstering the case for the central bank to start cutting interest rates.

Overall, prices rose 2.9% over the 12 months to July, the smallest annual increase since March 2021 and down from 3% in June, the Labor Department said.

The monthly inflation report was being closely watched after signs of weaker-than-expected jobs growth in July sparked stock market turmoil and recession fears earlier this month.

Analysts said the figures should help convince the Federal Reserve that high borrowing costs are working to return inflation back to normal, despite upticks in housing and food costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Reserve has held its key lending rate at 5.3% - a roughly two-decade high - since July 2023, a move that has hit the public in the form of higher rates for mortgages, credit cards and other loans.

By keeping rates high, the bank is hoping to discourage borrowing and cool the demand pressures that were helping drive up prices of homes, cars and other items.

But the central bank is under pressure to cut rates as inflation, which tracks the pace of price increases, has started to move closer to its 2% target rate, helped by lower oil prices and resolution of Covid-era supply chain crunches.

Julian Howard, chief multi-asset investment strategist at GAM Investments, said a rate cut in September now looked "all but certain".

But he said he thought the Fed would remain cautious about signalling the path ahead, pointing to an uptick in inflation in the UK last month.

"While the UK's higher-than-2% figure, was to an extent expected, it is still slightly jarring when inflation comes in higher than the target after a recent rate cut," he said.

"Whatever the Fed does in September, it will be very keen to convey ongoing data dependency from one meeting to the next, rather than setting out a trajectory that might fail to materialise."

Story continues

The three major stock indexes in the US were little changed after the report, which came in roughly as expected.

"This is a case of dull news is good news," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors.

Inflation in the US has already receded significantly since June 2022, when it hit 9.1%.

But rising prices for household staples such as groceries have kept political pressure on the White House during a presidential election year, weighing on Democrats.

"Today’s report shows that we continue to make progress fighting inflation and lowering costs for American households," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"We have more work to do," he added.

Over the past year, prices for appliances and cars have fallen, along with other items such as airline tickets and furniture.

Petrol prices - a key determinant of economic sentiment in the US - have dropped 2.2%.

But many necessities saw prices continue to climb.

Housing has accounted for more than 70% of inflation over the past year, as rents jumped more than 5%.

Grocery prices also rose 1.1%, while car insurance has soared more than 18%.