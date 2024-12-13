US Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership For December 2024

As the U.S. stock market pulls back from recent record highs, investors are closely watching economic indicators and Federal Reserve decisions for clues on future trends. In this environment of fluctuating indices and persistent inflationary pressures, growth companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to their potential for aligned interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 26% 25.7% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 14.4% 24.3% Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) 14.7% 34.7% On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 19.1% 29.4% Clene (NasdaqCM:CLNN) 21.6% 59.2% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.5% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.5% 65.9% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 41.5% Credit Acceptance (NasdaqGS:CACC) 14.0% 49% Loop Industries (NasdaqGM:LOOP) 33% 63.5%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Simulations Plus, Inc. develops software for drug discovery and development using AI and machine learning to model and simulate molecular properties, with a market cap of approximately $614.56 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Services, contributing $28.99 million, and Software, which generates $41.02 million.

Insider Ownership: 18%

Simulations Plus, known for its high insider ownership, is poised for growth with revenue and earnings projected to outpace the US market. Recent developments include a grant from the FDA to enhance drug formulation technologies and a strategic focus on acquisitions to bolster organic growth. Despite trading below estimated fair value, the company reported stable financial results with FY2024 revenue at US$70.01 million and anticipates FY2025 revenue between US$90 million and US$93 million.

NasdaqGS:SLP Ownership Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Overview: BRC Inc. operates in the United States, focusing on purchasing, roasting, and selling coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel with a market cap of approximately $663.76 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Consumer Products Business, which accounts for $405.26 million.