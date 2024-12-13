US Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership For December 2024

In This Article:
As the U.S. stock market pulls back from recent record highs, investors are closely watching economic indicators and Federal Reserve decisions for clues on future trends. In this environment of fluctuating indices and persistent inflationary pressures, growth companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to their potential for aligned interests between management and shareholders.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT)
|
26%
|
25.7%
|
Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI)
|
14.4%
|
24.3%
|
Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL)
|
14.7%
|
34.7%
|
On Holding (NYSE:ONON)
|
19.1%
|
29.4%
|
Clene (NasdaqCM:CLNN)
|
21.6%
|
59.2%
|
EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)
|
32.8%
|
81.5%
|
Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)
|
13.5%
|
65.9%
|
BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB)
|
22.9%
|
41.5%
|
Credit Acceptance (NasdaqGS:CACC)
|
14.0%
|
49%
|
Loop Industries (NasdaqGM:LOOP)
|
33%
|
63.5%
Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.
Simulations Plus
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Simulations Plus, Inc. develops software for drug discovery and development using AI and machine learning to model and simulate molecular properties, with a market cap of approximately $614.56 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Services, contributing $28.99 million, and Software, which generates $41.02 million.
Insider Ownership: 18%
Simulations Plus, known for its high insider ownership, is poised for growth with revenue and earnings projected to outpace the US market. Recent developments include a grant from the FDA to enhance drug formulation technologies and a strategic focus on acquisitions to bolster organic growth. Despite trading below estimated fair value, the company reported stable financial results with FY2024 revenue at US$70.01 million and anticipates FY2025 revenue between US$90 million and US$93 million.
-
Dive into the specifics of Simulations Plus here with our thorough growth forecast report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Simulations Plus is trading beyond its estimated value.
BRC
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: BRC Inc. operates in the United States, focusing on purchasing, roasting, and selling coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel with a market cap of approximately $663.76 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Consumer Products Business, which accounts for $405.26 million.
Insider Ownership: 21.7%
BRC Inc. demonstrates potential as it trades significantly below its estimated fair value and is expected to achieve profitability within three years, outpacing average market growth. Despite a recent reduction in revenue guidance, the company reported improved financial results for Q3 2024 with a narrowed net loss of US$0.535 million. Revenue growth forecasts at 12.2% annually surpass the US market average, although slower than desired for high-growth companies.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of BRC stock in this growth report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, BRC's share price might be too pessimistic.
XPeng
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: XPeng Inc. is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in China, with a market cap of approximately $12.13 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Auto Manufacturers segment, generating CN¥37.81 billion.
Insider Ownership: 23.5%
XPeng Inc. exhibits strong growth potential with forecasted annual revenue growth of 31.8%, significantly outpacing the US market average. Recent vehicle delivery results highlight a 54% year-over-year increase in November 2024, indicating robust demand for its Smart EVs like the P7+ and MONA M03. Despite past volatility, XPeng's strategic partnerships in Europe and innovative AI-driven product launches underscore its commitment to expanding global presence and advancing sustainable mobility solutions.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of XPeng with our comprehensive analyst estimates report here.
-
Our comprehensive valuation report raises the possibility that XPeng is priced higher than what may be justified by its financials.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include NasdaqGS:SLP NYSE:BRCC and NYSE:XPEV.
