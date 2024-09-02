US Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership For September 2024

As U.S. markets wrapped up a volatile August with notable gains, investor sentiment has shifted positively amid easing inflation and anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership often attract attention due to their potential for robust performance and alignment of interests between shareholders and company executives.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) 29.1% 42.1% GigaCloud Technology (NasdaqGM:GCT) 25.7% 24.3% Victory Capital Holdings (NasdaqGS:VCTR) 10.2% 32.3% Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) 13.7% 40.7% Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) 25.7% 27.1% On Holding (NYSE:ONON) 28.4% 24.4% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 14.1% 60.9% BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 22.9% 66.5% Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) 29.5% 22% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 78.8%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: AppFolio, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, offers cloud business management solutions for the U.S. real estate industry and has a market cap of $8.41 billion.

Operations: AppFolio generates $722.08 million in revenue from its cloud-based business management software and value-added platforms for the real estate sector.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.9% p.a.

AppFolio's earnings are forecast to grow 20.5% annually, outpacing the US market. Recent insider activity shows substantial buying over the past three months, indicating confidence in future performance. The company's revenue is expected to grow at 16.9% per year, also above market averages. AppFolio recently appointed Marcy Campbell as Chief Revenue Officer and reported strong Q2 results with sales of US$197.38 million and net income of US$29.67 million, reversing a previous loss.

NasdaqGM:APPF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company that designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally, with a market cap of $969.17 million.

Operations: The company generates $540.28 million from its Medical Products segment, focusing on technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders.

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.4% p.a.

Alphatec Holdings is expected to see earnings growth of 54.64% annually, with revenue forecasted to grow faster than the US market at 16.4% per year. Recent insider activity shows substantial buying, reflecting confidence in future performance. Despite being dropped from several Russell indexes, the company raised its revenue guidance for 2024 to US$602 million and launched EOS Insight, an advanced AI-powered spine surgery platform enhancing clinical decision-making and surgical outcomes.

NasdaqGS:ATEC Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide and has a market cap of approximately $30.23 billion.

Operations: The company generates $2.03 billion in revenue from sales of subscription services to its cloud platform and related support services.

Insider Ownership: 38.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 17.7% p.a.

Zscaler's revenue is forecast to grow 17.7% annually, outpacing the US market average of 8.7%. Earnings are expected to increase by 45.69% per year, with profitability anticipated within three years. Despite significant insider selling recently, Zscaler has partnered with Wipro on the Cyber X-Ray platform and SecureDynamics as a Managed Security Service Partner, enhancing its cybersecurity offerings and market reach amid rising cyber threats.

NasdaqGS:ZS Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

