The US government revealed how much the average American couple has saved for retirement — how do you compare?

Saving for retirement is an important financial goal ​​— but as millions of Americans hustle to set aside enough money, you may wonder how you’re doing compared to everyone else.

According to a 2024 Northwestern Mutual survey, many Americans consider $1.46 million as the “magic number” for a comfortable retirement — however, that’s a far cry from reality for the average household.

If you're married and looking to sail into your golden years hand-in-hand, the big questions on your mind are probably: are we saving enough for retirement — and how does it compare to others?

Here’s how much the average American couple actually has saved up for retirement — and how to catch up if you’re worried you’ve fallen behind.

How much does the average couple have saved for retirement?

According to the latest numbers via the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, the mean retirement savings balance was $333,940. In the same year, however, the median retirement balance among households was actually only $87,000.

This tells us that the national average of $333,940 is likely skewed higher by a small percentage of wealthy people.

The median is the mid-point, or the middle of a group of numbers, while the average is the sum of all the numbers divided by the number of people in the group. The average is more likely to be skewed higher if there's a small percentage of people earning much larger salaries.

There are actually significant discrepancies among households, though, with both income and age impacting how much couples typically have saved for retirement.

For example, the Fed data shows that median retirement account balances of those earning in the lowest 20% totals $17,500, while the median value of retirement plans for those earning in the 90th to 100th percentile comes in at $558,600.

Median retirement account balances of those under the age of 35 totals roughly $18,880, while the median balances of those between the ages 65 to 75 is closer to $200,000.

Of course, this variation can be explained by the fact that older and richer people are more likely to have bigger retirement accounts.

Unfortunately, it's also worth noting that the median balances are still substantially lower than they should be — even for older Americans and higher-earners. Most households, in other words, are simply falling short of what they need in savings.

